After the success of the recent charity match, we ask which professionals and athletes should play in the next event.

Who Should Play In The Next Match?

With The Match: Champions For Charity in the books and being a huge success, many are asking about the possibility of playing another one in the future.

What is great is that in terms of male and female professionals and athletes, format, course, and just about every variable, golf can go in any direction here.

Bearing that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the professionals and athletes who could be possibly next in line.

Professional Golfers

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were of course fantastic and could quite easily do another event. But if they decline then there are plenty of other professional golfers who could fit the bill.

At the top of the list sits Rory McIlroy. He is world number one at the moment and is one of the most honest, charismatic and well-liked players in the game. Perhaps you could have him going up against Brooks Koepka?

Justin Thomas is another who would work. His golfing talent requires little explanation and he is more than happy to do a little bit of trash-talking which is what these types of events need. He was great as an on-course reporter during The Match so if he cannot play, then he should definitely be involved in the commentary department.

Rickie Fowler is one of the most popular players in the game and you also have players like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood.

In terms of female golfers Tiger and his niece Cheyenne Woods could team up in an event. Jessica and Nelly Korda could go up against one another, or the Jutanugarns, Moriya and Ariya as well.

Any of the top women’s and men’s players could work in a match-play format really.

Athletes

The same can be said in terms of professional athletes too. It seems there are a mountain of athletes who take to the golf course when not playing their own sport which is great.

After Tom Brady and Peyton Manning represented the NFL, people are calling for the NBA to go next with renowned golfers Michael Jordan and Steph Curry regularly getting mentioned.

Other basketball players that may work could be Sugar Rodgers. She has a handicap of 1.6 so could more than hold her own. Ray Allen is an excellent player too.

Another NFL quarterback Tony Romo is a quality golfer and a brilliant announcer too so he would be more than comfortable in a match. He has played in a couple of PGA Tour events too so he could handle the pressure.

Matt Ryan is supposed to be a fantastic golfer too and Larry Fitzgerald teamed up to win the AT&T National Pro-Am with Kevin Streelman in 2019.

A lot of baseball players play golf with superstars like Mike Trout, Justin Verlander and Bryce Harper all possessing single figure handicaps so that could be a route to go down.

In terms of footballers, Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are off low single figures, and there are plenty of tennis players that could be involved too.

Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras, Andy Roddick and Ashleigh Barty all play golf fairly regularly with varying solid handicaps.

Then you have people like Kelly Slater, Michael Phelps, AB De Villiers and countless others who could play.

