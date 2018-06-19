You asked Google why golfers only wear one glove. Here is the answer...

‘Why Do Golfers Only Wear One Glove?’ You Asked Google And We’ve Got The Answer…

Google’s autocorrect can provide us with a wealth of information around the general public’s thought, attitudes and curiosities towards golfers.

We typed in ‘why golfers’ on Google and some interesting results came up, like why golfers wear just one glove.

Other sensible questions included why do golfers wear gloves, shout fore, wear caps, have caddies, take divots and even why do golfers wear two pairs of pants?

Well, in case we get a hole in one of course!

Why Do Golfers Only Wear One Glove?

To golfers, this seems like a silly question. But for other sports players and non-golfers, wearing just one glove may look a little silly.

You don’t actually need to wear a glove, as Fred Couples has proved down the years.

We wear one glove on our lead hand, so left hand for a right-handed player and vice versa, because that hand has the most effect on the swing and club.

Golfers play in various different temperatures and conditions, so a glove really comes in handy when our hands get sweaty or it begins to rain.