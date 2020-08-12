We take a look at who coaches the superstar American in this piece.

Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Coach?

Xander Schauffele is unquestionably a star in the men’s game of golf right now and as such we have taken a look at the team of people who help him succeed, starting with the coach.

Interestingly Xander has only ever had one man act as his swing coach and below we take a look at who that is.

Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Coach?

Xander Schauffele’s swing coach right now is, and always has been, his father Stefan.

That being said he did attend San Diego State University and played for the golf team there so he would have played under Ryan Donovan, the head coach of the team.

Related: Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Girlfriend?

Regardless Stefan took control because he knew his son was destined for greatness from a young age and one element of that was his athletic ability as a youngster. No doubt Xander picked this up from his father, who was an aspiring Olympic decathlete in his earlier years.

Stefan also stresses the importance of being the underdog which continues to be apt for Xander’s career as he often gets overshadowed by players like Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. But Stefan and Xander welcome this.

“I like that position,” Stefan Schauffele said to the Golf Channel. “As I like to say, predators strike from the shadows. There’s intent there, for sure, and he knows that. He’s trying to own that mindset. And having proven that it’s beneficial to him and feeling comfortable out there down the stretch, he’s going to continue this until the end of time.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Xander Schauffele

Indeed as a father and son team, they have found difficulty sometimes. In one particular argument Stefan acknowledges that they destroyed an entire bathroom.

“I went through this rebel phase where I would argue with him for no reason,” Xander said. “I was aggressively against anything he would say. … We’d have these huge arguments. We fought all the time.

“Now that I’m older, I realise how patient he was with me. I realised that I was combating him for no reason.

“He was a lot better to me than I was to him.”

Related: Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag?

In terms of his current setup, according to his website there are several other people involved in making sure he plays his best out on Tour.

Not only does he have his father as his swing coach, but he has a Putting and green-reading coach called Derek Uyeda.

Then he has a physical therapist and trainer who are called Ronna Semonian and Marnus Marais.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram