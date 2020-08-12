Who is currently going out with the ultra-talented American? Let's take a look in this piece.

Xander Schauffele has had a meteoric rise in the world of golf winning four times on the PGA Tour and having several top-10’s in Major Championships. He also made his USA team debut at the 2019 Presidents Cup too.

One person who has been with him throughout his career so far is his girlfriend Maya Lowe. We find out a little bit more about her below.

Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Girlfriend?

Schauffele and Lowe have been together since 2014 after the pair met whilst at university.

Interestingly the pair went to different colleges as Schauffele attended and played golf at San Diego State University, and Lowe went to the University of California, San Diego.

Schauffele graduated with a degree in Social Sciences whilst Lowe graduated from college with a degree in science and public health. She also has a Master degree in healthcare administration too.

Her LinkedIn says she works as “Center Manager Flex” for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. She has held the position, which is based in San Diego, California, since December 2017. It has been reported that she has been working for the company since 2015.

Lowe is fluent in Japanese and has done quite a bit of volunteer work in her life so far.

In 2014, she was a Campus Ambassador for the Peace Corps. During that same time period, Lowe volunteered as an operations intern for Project Concern International, a nonprofit organisation based in San Diego.

She also volunteered at Planned Parenthood before getting full-time employment with the company.

