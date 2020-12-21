How many of these crucial items do you have? Watch our video to make sure you're not missing out...

6 Gadgets Every Golf Needs

In this video, Joel Tadman and Kit Alexander discuss the six gadgets every golfer needs to own in order to not only improve their golf but make their rounds a more enjoyable experience.

Everything from the humble pitchmark repairer to the techy shot-tracking systems, make sure you watch this video for the latest and greatest gizmos that could make all the difference to your scores!

WATCH: 6 Gadgets Every Golf Needs

6 Gadgets Every Golf Needs

1. Distance Measuring Device (DMD)

One of the best DMD’s you should think about is a laser rangefinder because they are simple, easy to use and they give quick yardages to the flag and other points of interest like trees and bunker lips. Getting the right yardage is imperative in terms of picking the right club which definitely saves shots – laser rangefinders deliver in this regard and one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market is the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder

Alternatively a GPS device is something to think about if you want to invest in a DMD. Models like the SkyCaddie SX500 give lots of information such as yardages, hole maps, hazard lists, and plenty more.

We particularly recommend these GPS devices if you play a lot of new golf courses that you are unfamiliar with. Additionally, these come in the form of more compact and wearable golf GPS watches too.

SkyCaddie SX400 GPS Rangefinder

2. Pitchmark Repairer

The humble pitchmark repairer is vital to every golfer’s equipment setup. We all get annoyed seeing unrepaired marks on the green so we should all carry one to repair depressions in the green as we go.

3. Golf Trolley

Regardless of how unsure you are on what the best electric golf trolleys or best push trolleys are right now, the investment in a really good model is one you won’t regret.

The best electric models can do all the hard work for you, taking the stress off the legs or shoulders and preserving energy for the last few holes so you can finish your rounds strongly.

Push trolleys in particular are great if you play on a flat course and want something you can leave in your car or garage between rounds with nothing to worry about. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and also fold away a little smaller than the best electric trolleys.

4. Shot Tracking Technology

Thanks to the best golf GPS apps and tracking devices, golfers can see their stats like never before, accessing all kinds of data about their game to really pinpoint where their strengths and weaknesses lie.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch and Tracker

There are a number of very cool devices on the market such as the Shot Scope V3 kit above, and the Arccos Caddie Link below. These allow you to track your every move on the course thanks to sensors in your clubs and intuitive, user-friendly apps.

Arccos Caddie Link

5. Putting Mats

One of the best golf accessories we recommend getting, especially given the very real possibility of occasionally wanting and needing to practice at home, is a good golf putting mat.

With mats, gates, holes and mirrors, a good putting kit can help you work on your stroke and technique anywhere which could be the difference between holing those five-footers, and not.

PuttOUT Putting Mat

6. Launch Monitor

Like GPS devices, the best golf launch monitors have completely changed the way golfers practise, learn and get custom fit for equipment.

Accurate club and ball data allows numbers like clubhead speed, carry distance, spin and much more to be seen instantly for incredible feedback.

The numbers can explain why you might have a tendency to slice it or hook it, and you can then correct your swing to eliminate bad tendencies.

Additionally many of the best models have fun games you can play too, or you can play entire rounds at famous tracks as well which is very entertaining indeed.

SkyTrak

NEW FOR 2020 – FEATURED PRODUCTS

Golf Monthly is partnering with Titleist and FootJoy as our official golf ball, golf bag, footwear and apparel partners for this year.

Shop the featured FootJoy footwear and apparel worn in this video: