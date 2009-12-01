Callaway Tour i golf balls test

Callaway Golf is set to launch two new premium golf ball models for 2010 and we are offering 200 Golf Monthly readers the chance to be the first to see, test and offer invaluable feedback on this key product.

The first 200 readers to enter will receive a sleeve of each of the new Callaway Tour i(s) and Tour i(z) golf balls. You, along with Callaway’s army of Tour professionals, will be asked for your feedback via the Callaway Golf website. You will then be asked for your views on the Golf Monthly forum.

To get involved in this unique opportunity go to the Golf Monthly Forum for more details on how to enter.

Those who enter will also stand the chance of winning a year’s supply (12 dozen) of golf balls.

