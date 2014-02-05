FootJoy 2014 Spring/Summer Performance Apparel collection launched

FootJoy has announced the launch of its 2014 Spring/Summer Performance Apparel Collection, which includes a variety of new patterns and designs.

The launch follows on from the success of FootJoy’s 2013 Performance Apparel Collection, which was number one in sell-through from January – May 2013.

The 2014 collection – which features a fresh and modern colour palette – has been influenced by elements from street fashion.

The 2014 Spring/Summer performance apparel collection is comprised of a wide variety of on- and off-course garments with comfort attributes, excellent fit and improved styling detailing.

The new FootJoy SS14 collection ranges from classic polo shirts with modern styling to lightweight pullovers and slipovers, performance trousers and checked shorts.

The line is available in four distinct colour stories:

Serenity – Lavender, Mist, Stone and White

Vantage – White, Yellow, Navy and Khaki

Reef – White, Marine, Seafoam and Black

Aura – Hot Pink, White, Charcoal and Grey

The FootJoy 2014 Spring/Summer performance apparel collection also incorporates an inaugural Junior capsule collection and an enhanced women’s range.

The women’s FJ SS14 line – tailored specifically for the female golfer – offers an assortment of stylish golf attire in a selection of solid and pastel tones, with Lavendar, Mist, White and Hot Pink colour schemes used across the range.

“The team of expert apparel designers have done an incredible job developing and enhancing the new range, taking influence from all walks of golf and fashion to incorporate eye-catching colour stories and patterns in yet another superb range,” said Russell Lawes, FootJoy’s European Marketing Manager.

“To see the sustained success of FJ apparel, in what is only its third year, is testament to the immense detail and care that goes into the creation of every new garment.”

FJ Performance Apparel is won on tour by the likes of Steve Stricker, Bernd Wiesberger and 2013 European Tour Rookie of the Year Peter Uihelin.

The FootJoy 2014 Spring/Summer performance apparel collection will be available in stores across the UK from March.