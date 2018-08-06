Miguel Angel Jimenez What’s In The Bag?

Take a look at what the charismatic Spaniard carries in his bag.

Whilst he may not be playing at the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club this week, Miguel Angel Jimenez has had Major success in 2018 anyway.

At the end of July Jimenez became the first Spaniard to win the Senior Open Championship as he held off Bernhard Langer on the final day at St Andrews. Jimenez had one bogey all day as he shot a 69 to post 12-under and win the tournament.

“This is one of my biggest victories,” said Jiménez. “It’s amazing to win here. This is my second Major of the year, and it’s amazing to be the winner of The Senior Open here at St Andrews, the Home of Golf.

“There are no words to describe the feeling of holding the trophy on the 18thgreen. To have that trophy in my hand in front of the crowd and my friends, and my family is amazing.”

Jimenez trusts PING clubs to help him succeed at the top level. Here’s what he had in the bag last week:

G400 9.5 Driver

46″, UST Attas T3 60X tip to length, D5

G400 Stretch 13 degrees, 3 Wood

43.75″ UST Attas T3 70X Tip 1″ , D3, Set to Strong setting ‘-‘



G400 7.5 Wood

43″ UST Attas T3 Tip1.5″ D3

iBlade 3-PW irons

S3 Superlite, Std length, RED Lie, 1/8 strong, D2, Lamkin Permawrap 58 Round

Glide 2.0 Wedge

52 SS and 60 SS (60 at 59) Red Lie, S3 SL, D3+, D4+

Vault 2.0 Dale Anser

34″, Blue Lie, 3 deg Loft

Jimenez also used FootJoy Icon shoes along with a Srixon Z-Star ball.

