Who comes out on top in this battle of the 2020 drivers between Callaway and TaylorMade?

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver v TaylorMade SIM Driver

In this head-to-head match up, Joel Tadman puts the Sub Zero model of Callaway’s Mavrik driver range up against TaylorMade’s SIM driver.

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

Price: £469

Loft: 9°

Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 MSI 60x, 68g, 45.75”

TaylorMade SIM

Price: £479

Loft: 8.75°

Shaft: Project X Hzrdus Smoke Green 70 6.5TX, 72g, 45.75”

Looks



Those who prefer a more traditional look at address will gravitate towards the Mavrik Sub Zero. It’s fairly understated and not as easy to align as the SIM, but still has that modern, premium appeal.

More graphics and flashes mean the SIM certainly has a little more shelf appeal overall. The carbon white strip at the front of the crown highlights the face angle very effectively at address.

Callaway Mavrik SZ – 8/10

TaylorMade SIM – 9/10

Feel/Sound

In the Mavrik there is a slightly different sensation at impact that’s difficult to describe, but we felt like centred shots just sounded and felt more pleasing and powerful than the SIM driver. There really wasn’t much in it, though.

The feel off the SIM face is solid, but it has a noticeably louder sound and firmer feel that isn’t as powerful as the Mavrik Sub Zero. This is somewhat subjective though– when testing you may have a different experience,

Callaway Mavrik SZ – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM – 8/10

Distance

Clubhead speed was slightly higher with the Mavrik Sub Zero, although the smaller 450cc head will be a contributing factor, leading to marginally higher ball speeds and longer carries than SIM.

There wasn’t much in it, but we didn’t see the effect of the SIM’s asymmetric inertia generator in increasing clubhead speed. Our longest shot was comparable to Mavrik SZ, but the average overall was slightly lower.

Performance Averages

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

Club speed (mph): 109.6

Ball speed (mph): 155.7

Launch (degrees): 13.5

Spin (rpm): 1967

Peak Height (yards): 33

Carry (yards): 273

TaylorMade SIM

Club speed (mph): 108.9

Ball speed (mph): 155

Launch (degrees): 14

Spin (rpm): 1922

Peak Height (yards): 34

Carry (yards): 272

Callaway Mavrik SZ – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM – 8/10

Forgiveness

The Mavrik was surprisingly accurate on the course, despite being a ‘low spin’ model. It was easy to square the face consistently and heel strikes held their line well. Toe strikes did veer more sharply to the left.

The SIM was very stable from a variety of strike points, with consistently high ball speeds and a tight dispersion. The sliding weight is effective in combating a common miss or promoting a preferred shape.

Callaway Mavrik SZ – 9

TaylorMade SIM – 9

Overall Appeal

The Mavrik has an extremely efficient clubface that delivers impressive distance and forgiveness with a very powerful feel. Across the standard, Sub Zero and Max models, all swings are catered for.

The SIM is an excellent driver that improves on M5 and through a fitting will deliver extra yards without sacrificing accuracy. Golfers also have the SIM Max and SIM Max D-Type to choose from to optimise performance.

Callaway Mavrik SZ – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM – 9/10

TOTAL

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero – 44/50

TaylorMade SIM – 43/50

For more head-to-head tests follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There is also a new comparison test each month in each new Golf Monthly issue.