Which of these two wedges come out on top in this head to head?
Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge v Wilson Staff Model Wedge
Joel Tadman puts the Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge up against the Wilson Staff Model wedge in this test.
Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge
RRP: £139
Loft: 54º
Bounce: 10º
Grind: Mid
Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Spinner Wedge
Wilson Staff Model Wedge
RRP: £109
Loft: 54º
Bounce: 11º
Grind: N/A
Shaft: Dynamic Gold T20 S300
Looks
The three extra grooves on the ZipCore face are noticeable and the overall profile looks a little more inviting to the mid-to-low handicapper. The thicker top section is hidden nicely too.
On the Wilson Staff Model, there’s a fairly big gap between the leading edge, which is quite rounded, and the bottom groove. The topline also appears to be thicker at address, but we love the premium satin finish.
Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10
Wilson Staff Model – 9/10
Feel/Sound
The Cleveland feels soft but solid and also very stable on mishits, getting close to pin high on a host of different lengths of shot with a gentle, muted sound off the face at impact.
The Wilson is no different to the Cleveland. It was nice and soft off the face with a quiet, dull sound on all but the longest of shots – undoubtedly this wedge’s strongest suit.
Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10
Wilson Staff Model – 9/10
Control
The RTX ZipCore seemed to offer more bite on the second bounce, especially from the rough, with the GCQuad also suggesting more spin on a 50-yard pitch shot and a full shot.
When shots are struck cleanly, the Wilson can get the ball to stop to attention, and the higher ball flight on full shots helped, but we noticed a little more run out from the rough.
Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10
Wilson Staff Model – 8/10
Performance averages (50-yard pitch)
Cleveland RTX ZipCore
- Ball speed (mph): 51.5
- Launch (degrees): 30
- Spin (rpm): 7,010
- Peak height (yards): 9
- Carry (yards): 49
Wilson Staff Model
- Ball speed (mph): 52.4
- Launch (degrees): 29.6
- Spin (rpm): 6,516
- Peak height (yards): 9
- Carry (yards): 50
Versatility
On the RTX the sole geometry of the Mid grind certainly has more nuance to it, with additional trailing edge and heel relief enabling us to manipulate the face more easily to produce different shots.
With the Wilson, the wider sole design worked perfectly well for the majority of shots we faced, especially from bunkers, although its shaping does limit creativity around the green somewhat.
Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10
Wilson Staff Model – 8/10
Overall Appeal
The ZipCore is a comprehensive package that performs at the highest level with seemingly no weakness. Golfers are able to get more fully dialled in with the plentiful loft and grind options.
The Wilson performed perfectly well, looks great in the bag and provides decent value. Only six loft options are available, but golfers can also choose the Hi-Toe version in the higher lofts.
Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10
Wilson Staff Model – 8/10
TOTAL
Cleveland RTX ZipCore 45/50
Wilson Staff Model 42/50
