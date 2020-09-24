Which of these two wedges come out on top in this head to head?

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge v Wilson Staff Model Wedge

Joel Tadman puts the Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedge up against the Wilson Staff Model wedge in this test.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge

RRP: £139

Loft: 54º

Bounce: 10º

Grind: Mid

Shaft: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Spinner Wedge

Wilson Staff Model Wedge

RRP: £109

Loft: 54º

Bounce: 11º

Grind: N/A

Shaft: Dynamic Gold T20 S300

Looks

The three extra grooves on the ZipCore face are noticeable and the overall profile looks a little more inviting to the mid-to-low handicapper. The thicker top section is hidden nicely too.

On the Wilson Staff Model, there’s a fairly big gap between the leading edge, which is quite rounded, and the bottom groove. The topline also appears to be thicker at address, but we love the premium satin finish.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10

Wilson Staff Model – 9/10

Feel/Sound

The Cleveland feels soft but solid and also very stable on mishits, getting close to pin high on a host of different lengths of shot with a gentle, muted sound off the face at impact.

The Wilson is no different to the Cleveland. It was nice and soft off the face with a quiet, dull sound on all but the longest of shots – undoubtedly this wedge’s strongest suit.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10

Wilson Staff Model – 9/10

Control

The RTX ZipCore seemed to offer more bite on the second bounce, especially from the rough, with the GCQuad also suggesting more spin on a 50-yard pitch shot and a full shot.

When shots are struck cleanly, the Wilson can get the ball to stop to attention, and the higher ball flight on full shots helped, but we noticed a little more run out from the rough.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10

Wilson Staff Model – 8/10

Performance averages (50-yard pitch)

Cleveland RTX ZipCore

Ball speed (mph): 51.5

Launch (degrees): 30

Spin (rpm): 7,010

Peak height (yards): 9

Carry (yards): 49

Wilson Staff Model

Ball speed (mph): 52.4

Launch (degrees): 29.6

Spin (rpm): 6,516

Peak height (yards): 9

Carry (yards): 50

Versatility

On the RTX the sole geometry of the Mid grind certainly has more nuance to it, with additional trailing edge and heel relief enabling us to manipulate the face more easily to produce different shots.

With the Wilson, the wider sole design worked perfectly well for the majority of shots we faced, especially from bunkers, although its shaping does limit creativity around the green somewhat.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10

Wilson Staff Model – 8/10

Overall Appeal

The ZipCore is a comprehensive package that performs at the highest level with seemingly no weakness. Golfers are able to get more fully dialled in with the plentiful loft and grind options.

The Wilson performed perfectly well, looks great in the bag and provides decent value. Only six loft options are available, but golfers can also choose the Hi-Toe version in the higher lofts.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore – 9/10

Wilson Staff Model – 8/10

TOTAL

Cleveland RTX ZipCore 45/50

Wilson Staff Model 42/50

