King Cobra 454 COMP – £329 (g)



Design and tech Benefits

454cc titanium/graphite head with indents on crown and twin rear sole weights. Ultralight graphite crown allows 15g to be moved low and back for higher launch angle and more carry. Dual sole weights are positioned for a high launch, low spin, left-biased ball flight to offer maximum assistance to average golfers. Mitsubishi SL-45 shaft weighs just 45g (less than the grip) to promote greater swing speeds.



Specs

R/H and L/H 9 deg or 10.5 deg. Regular or stiff flex. 2008-compliant (non-compliant ?U? model was previously available).



GM VERDICT

Cobra?s 370 kick-started driving playability for the masses, and though many more may now have come on-board the old master has not lost its touch. Long, straight and very solid. Perhaps harsh to say if you can?t hit this try another sport ? but not that harsh!