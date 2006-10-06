Progen Full Bore 2.5 £40 (s), £50 (g)



Design and Tech Benefits

Thin, high-strength steel faces mean a lively impact feel. Fixed rear twin weights lower the centre of gravity and increase moment of inertia for extra heel and toe forgiveness. Soles feature cut channels that help reduce turf drag for a grater degree of accuracy on heavier strikes.



Specs

R/H and L/H 3, 5 and 7-woods (ofset version R/H only); regular stiff or senior flex.