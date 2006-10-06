Progen Full Bore 2.5 £40 (s), £50 (g)
Design and Tech Benefits
Thin, high-strength steel faces mean a lively impact feel. Fixed rear twin weights lower the centre of gravity and increase moment of inertia for extra heel and toe forgiveness. Soles feature cut channels that help reduce turf drag for a grater degree of accuracy on heavier strikes.
Specs
R/H and L/H 3, 5 and 7-woods (ofset version R/H only); regular stiff or senior flex.
GM VERDICT
Not the neatest looks or crispest contact here, and a little heavier than most. But we were impressed by its performance-it more than held its own in elite company and we’d recomend it as an excellent value option for those on a budget.
