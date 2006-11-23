Titleist 775.CB £620 (s), £720 (g)



Design and Tech Benefits

This blended set features oversize, multi-material ?channel back? long irons through to mid-size short irons to maximise performance throughout the set. The oversize long irons have an enhanced offset design to give a higher, straighter flight, while the more traditional short irons are designed for control and greater playability into and around the greens.