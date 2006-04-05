Nike SV Black Ni

Nike SV Black Ni – £69 (s)


Design and Tech Benefits
?Spin Velocity? wedges are soft cast with a tour-inspired profile, shape and bounce plus Nike?s own U/V hybrid grooves. Mid-sheen black nickel, satin finish. Milled face for consistency with soft carbon steel providing plenty of feel. U/V hybrid grooves regulate spin and control and should help channel grass and water away for solid contact and extra grab.


Specs
R/H 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60. L/H 52, 56 and 60.


GM VERDICT
Great looker with just the right weight and feel. Loads of action from the sand. After a few shots it is easy to see why some Nike pros play it.

5

