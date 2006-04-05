Nike SV Black Ni – £69 (s)



Design and Tech Benefits

?Spin Velocity? wedges are soft cast with a tour-inspired profile, shape and bounce plus Nike?s own U/V hybrid grooves. Mid-sheen black nickel, satin finish. Milled face for consistency with soft carbon steel providing plenty of feel. U/V hybrid grooves regulate spin and control and should help channel grass and water away for solid contact and extra grab.



Specs

R/H 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60. L/H 52, 56 and 60.