Who comes out on top in this battle of the 2020 putters between Evnroll and Ping?

Evnroll ER10 Outback v Ping Heppler Tomcat 14 Putter



In this head-to-head match up, Technical Editor Joel Tadman puts the Evnroll ER10 Outback putter up against Ping’s Heppler Tomcat 14.

Evnroll ER10 Outback

RRP: £349

Loft: 2°

Grip: Evnroll Gravity Grip 1.0

Ping Heppler Tomcat 14

RRP: £275

Loft: 3°

Grip: Ping PP59

Buy Now from American Golf for £249

Evnroll ER10 Outback v Ping Heppler Tomcat 14

Looks

The Evnroll is very industrial, with a much larger profile and two long, white sightlines that assist with alignment and framing the ball centrally. The stealth black shaft adds to the appeal.

The Tomcat 14 is a little smaller at address and displays two rows of converging white dots, which look cool but arguably don’t help with alignment as much as solid lines would.

Evnroll ER10 Outback – 9/10

Ping Heppler Tomcat – 8/10

Feel/Sound

The ER 10 Outback offers up a more subtle, muted sound at impact, with the ball coming off at a slower pace. We didn’t get on with the deep, narrow shape of the Gravity Grip overly well, though, as we struggled to get both our thumbs on it comfortably.

The lack of any face technology and materials means the Tomcat 14 has a much firmer feel at impact – which would match a softer-feeling ball better – along with a fairly loud sound.

Evnroll ER10 Outback – 7/10

Ping Heppler Tomcat – 8/10

Golf Monthly Instruction

Performance

It takes time to get used to how much centred hits have been slowed down on the Evnroll to provide consistency across the grooved area. The dot system on top helped us make more breaking putts by helping the ball stay on the high side more often.

The Ping seemed to produce more speed on centred hits, allowing for a shorter, more controlled stroke. It rolled the ball well, was noticeably consistent from long range and the shape and size of the grip helped us control the face consistently.

Evnroll ER10 Outback – 9/10

Ping Heppler Tomcat – 9/10

Forgiveness

Unquestionably the ER10 Outback’s best feature. Once you apply the right effort, the consistency of distance and direction is such that you almost don’t need to worry about the strike because heel and toe hits often stay online with similar roll out to centred strikes.

Despite the absence of grooves, this Ping putter is very stable too. Long-range putts rolled out to similar distances, while minimal twisting helped us hole out from short range with a bad stroke.

Evnroll ER10 Outback – 9/10

Ping Heppler Tomcat – 9/10

Overall Appeal

The Evnroll ER10 Outback is very user-friendly and will certainly help inconsistent golfers three-putt less frequently. It’s innovative and easy to set square, but it might be too large and cumbersome for some mallet users.

The firm feel of the Heppler Tomcat 14 will be a limiting factor, but soft balls that match it better are becoming more popular. The majority will enjoy the copper details and the adjustable shaft length to help achieve optimum posture.

Evnroll ER10 Outback – 8/10

Ping Heppler Tomcat – 9/10

Buy Now from American Golf for £249

TOTALS

Evnroll ER10 Outback 42/50

Ping Heppler Tomcat 14 43/50

For more head-to-head tests follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There is also a new comparison test each month in each new Golf Monthly issue.