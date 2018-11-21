Stuck for ideas on what to get your son for his birthday? We have you covered with a selection of the best golf gifts for sons 2018.
Buying a gift for your sons birthday or during the Christmas period is fraught with danger. But don’t fret, we have put together this handy guide to give you some gift ideas that will cause excitement and joy when unwrapping, rather than the usual ‘are you serious?’ look of disappointment.
Obviously some of these gifts are dependent on the age of your son so that is something to acknowledge when scrolling down.
Galvin Green Edge E-Camo Belt
Stand out from the crowd with this camouflage belt from Galvin Green.
J.Lindeberg Winter Accessory Pack
Heading into the colder months, make sure they remain warm and prepared as they head out onto the golf course with this set of winter accessories from J.Lindeberg.
Nike Victory Men’s Polo Shirt
A golf shirt is a good solid bet gift-wise. Nike may be out of the golf hardware business but the brand still produces some athletic-looking apparel. Play it safe with a Nike polo and you won’t gar far wrong.
Under Armour Fade RST Shoes
No doubt, these are the shoes all the cool kids are wearing. Available in white and black these are sure to help your son stand out at his local club.
Nike Aerobill TW Classic 99 Cap
Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap featuring his famous TW logo.
Volvik Vivid 12 Ball Pack
All golfers need golf balls, so why not gift your son with these Volvik balls with a cool black finish.
PING Moonlite Pencil Bag
Light and functional, this bag from PING will house your sons clubs beautifully.
BOSS Trunk Boxer 3 Pack
All men need more boxer shorts so this 3-pack is arguably a necessity.
501 Excuses for a Bad Golf Shot
A book for any golfer let alone sons, Justin Exner’s 501 Excuses for a Bad Golf Shot will create many laughs on and off the golf course.
FootJoy Shoe Bag
You can’t go wrong with a gift of this type. If your son is guilty of bunging his shoes in his golf bag, or worse still, transporting them around in a plastic bag, invest in a FootJoy shoe bag.
