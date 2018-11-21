Stuck for ideas on what to get your son for his birthday? We have you covered with a selection of the best golf gifts for sons 2018.

Best Golf Gifts For Sons 2018

Buying a gift for your sons birthday or during the Christmas period is fraught with danger. But don’t fret, we have put together this handy guide to give you some gift ideas that will cause excitement and joy when unwrapping, rather than the usual ‘are you serious?’ look of disappointment.

Obviously some of these gifts are dependent on the age of your son so that is something to acknowledge when scrolling down.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Galvin Green Edge E-Camo Belt

Stand out from the crowd with this camouflage belt from Galvin Green.

J.Lindeberg Winter Accessory Pack

Heading into the colder months, make sure they remain warm and prepared as they head out onto the golf course with this set of winter accessories from J.Lindeberg.

Nike Victory Men’s Polo Shirt

A golf shirt is a good solid bet gift-wise. Nike may be out of the golf hardware business but the brand still produces some athletic-looking apparel. Play it safe with a Nike polo and you won’t gar far wrong.