With Christmas fast approaching we have compiled the best gifts for you to get your golf mad friends and family.
Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2018
Choosing gifts for Christmas is never easy but hopefully this should make your job much easier when buying for that golf-mad person.
Below we look at over 30 gifts that could be perfect for your friend/family member/partner.
Are they a serious golfer? Remember to check our Editor’s Choice Awards and Tech 50 Awards to find out our favourite products.
Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2018:
Titleist Personalised Golf Balls: £23-£52
Titleist, the #1 ball in golf, is offering free personalisation on every ball in the range this festive period, including the premium Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX models.
Your Golf Travel Vouchers: £10-£500
There’s a dream golf holiday out there for you, and once you’ve been given one of these, you’re one step closer.
- BUY NOW: Your Golf Travel vouchers
Annual Golf Monthly Subscription
Enjoy Golf Monthly through the year with a new issue delivered to your door every four weeks. Check out our latest offer below…
FootJoy Winter Mitts: £24.99
Perfect for golfers who like to tackle the winter head on, and all the challenges the cold weather presents. Fleece-lined and with a Velcro cuff fastening, these are far superior to the standard pair of woolly gloves that make an appearance every Christmas.
Heather and Links Leather Scorecard Holder: From £49.96
When you put that perfect score together, you want to see it – and clearly. This is just one elegant design in the range, lined with classic soft tan calf leather that will develop its own character over time.
Eden Mill Golf Gin Gift Set: £40
Eden Mill is a brewery and distillery based in St Andrews, the Home of Golf. This gin comes with two glasses and is best served with brambles and mint. Sound good? Let that special someone decide…
Jones Ranger Bag: £49
A bag with a difference, perfect for those who enjoy long practice sessions down at the golf club to hone their game. This collapsible golf ball bag will even keep your drinks cool with its insulated lining, and has many uses away from the course, too.
Par Excellence – The Biography of Sir Michael Bonallack, OBE, by Donald Steel: £40
Donald Steel’s biography of Sir Michael Bonallack, Britain’s finest ever amateur golfer, charts a remarkable life of excellence on and off the course. Long before the final page you’ll understand why he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000. A must-read for all true golf fans.
- BUY NOW: Par Excellence from R&A
Scott Readman Concept Headcovers: From £40
Add some personality to your golf bag with a British brand dedicated to designing and crafting products by hand. For bespoke options, email info@scottreadmanconcepts.co.uk.
Views From The Tee, by David Shaw Stewart: £9.99
Author, David is a passionate golfer and artist – something that becomes apparent from his first course entry on Cruden Bay, which features in our UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses list. A number of well-loved courses follow, as do some delightful illustrations. If ever you needed an incentive to play some of the UK’s finest courses…
- BUY NOW: Views From The Tee from Amazon
Kevin Murray Limited Edition* Prints: £110
Kevin is a friend of Golf Monthly and one of the world’s finest golf course photographers. He has captured hundreds of stunning courses around the world – and we’re sure you’ll be able to find a favourite. Take advantage of this special price (normally £175) and your home will be all the better for it. Email banditgolf@mac.com.
Visit: kevinmurraygolfphotography.com
*50 per image
Golf Ball Bottle Stop: £29.45
Sometimes you think you’ve got it all – but there’s always something else out there for the golf enthusiast. Perfect for saving that half finished bottle of wine – perhaps for when you’ve won the monthly medal.
Solheim Cup Tickets: From £40
Anyone fortunate enough to attend the 2019 contest will get to watch the finest golfers in the women’s game, and in quite some setting – the spectacular Gleneagles in the heart of Perthshire, Scotland.
- BUY NOW: Solheim Cup 2019 tickets
Personalised Scratch Off UK Golf Courses Print – £16.29
Playing golf is addictive. Playing the UK’s best courses, even more so. Scratch off these stunners as you play, adding a little fun to your quest to tick off the lot. Looks great hanging up and is a fine way to brag.
Golf Swing Tempo Trainer – £39.99
We’re all looking to turn those mediocre rounds into winning ones. Following a proper warm-up, this training aid will help you groove a smooth swing and get your round off to a flier.
- BUY NOW: Golf swing tempo trainer from Amazon
PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer – £19.95
This training aid simulates real playing conditions and will improve your scores with its parabolic curve that auto-returns your good putts, rejects misses and holds your perfect ones. Suitable to use at home or at your club.
Skycaddie SkyPro Swing Analyser – £139
This tracks the swing with a sensor located just below the grip and data is captured and fed back wirelessly to a smartphone.
EyeLine Golf Putting Mirror – £29.94
The mirror will help your performance on the greens by encouraging you to deliver a square stroke.
SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL
John Lewis & Partners Golf Tee and Ball Cufflinks: £20
If you happen to find yourself at a golf function, perhaps picking up a trophy, then you’ll want to look smart. Crafted from rhodium-plated brass with a toggle bullet back fastening, these will help complete that elegant look.
ShotScope V2: £225
ShotScope’s V2 GPS watch tracks your shots on the course and then feeds back the data to your smartphone. It also shows GPS yardages to help lower your scores. It’s a great product and features in our Tech 50 awards and Editor’s Choice awards.
- BUY NOW: ShotScope V2 from American Golf
Bamboo Golf Tees: £4.99
Ocean Tee Golf is an environmentally focused golf brand that donates 25% of its profits to UK charities which help tackle plastic pollution. Here’s your chance to help get rid of plastic tees from the market and donate towards an extremely worthy cause while you’re at it.
Garmin Approach X40: £179.99
This GPS band is not just sleek and effective on the course, but powerful off it. It gives golfers accurate yardages, and fitness fanatics a number of top features. It was listed in our 2018/19 Tech 50 awards.
Under Armour Storm Elements Insulated Jacket: £129
A necessity for those winter rounds, the Storm Elements Insulated Jacket from Under Armour is a full zip jacket which is lightweight and water resistant, ensuring no warmth can escape.
PMRWARM Pom Beanie: £20
The PMRWARM Pom Beanie is new for 2018. Available in blue, black and red.
Stewart Golf Universal Rain Bag Cover: £40
Sadly, we can’t control the weather. Fear not though as these rain bag covers can prevent any water damaging your kit. The well-designed cover requires only seconds to fit.
- BUY NOW: Stewart Golf rain cover from Amazon
Personalised Golf Ball Markers: £6.49
These markers can be personalised with any name or wording of your choice.
Callaway Golf Rogue Sub Zero Driver:
£349, americangolf.co.uk
Callaway’s Rogue Sub Zero driver was voted as one of our best clubs of 2018 and also appeared in our 2018 Editor’s Choice Awards.
Adidas Golf Adipower 40rged Shoes – £109.95
These stylish Adidas shoes come with some great technology – they feature in our best spikeless golf shoes 2018
Under Armour ColdGear Golf Glove: From £14.27
Winter gloves that keep golfers playing through the cold conditions. The warmth they give keep in your hands helps performance as we all know golfers can’t play their best with cold hands.
Nike Zonal Cooling TW
Be honest, how many times have you attempted to recreate a signature Tiger Woods shot? Well, now you can look the part with this red polo from Nike – the TW stands for Tiger Woods and it comes with his logo.
Nike Aerobill TW Classic 99 Cap: £25
Sticking with the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap with his logo on the front.
Still unsure of what to buy your golf-mad family member, partner or friend?
Check our 2018 Editor’s Choice awards and Tech 50 awards.
