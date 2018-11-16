Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2018:

Don't know what to buy the golfer in…

Heather and Links Leather Scorecard Holder: From £49.96

When you put that perfect score together, you want to see it – and clearly. This is just one elegant design in the range, lined with classic soft tan calf leather that will develop its own character over time.

Eden Mill Golf Gin Gift Set: £40

Eden Mill is a brewery and distillery based in St Andrews, the Home of Golf. This gin comes with two glasses and is best served with brambles and mint. Sound good? Let that special someone decide…

Jones Ranger Bag: £49

A bag with a difference, perfect for those who enjoy long practice sessions down at the golf club to hone their game. This collapsible golf ball bag will even keep your drinks cool with its insulated lining, and has many uses away from the course, too.

Par Excellence – The Biography of Sir Michael Bonallack, OBE, by Donald Steel: £40

Donald Steel’s biography of Sir Michael Bonallack, Britain’s finest ever amateur golfer, charts a remarkable life of excellence on and off the course. Long before the final page you’ll understand why he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000. A must-read for all true golf fans.

Scott Readman Concept Headcovers: From £40

Add some personality to your golf bag with a British brand dedicated to designing and crafting products by hand. For bespoke options, email info@scottreadmanconcepts.co.uk.

Views From The Tee, by David Shaw Stewart: £9.99

Author, David is a passionate golfer and artist – something that becomes apparent from his first course entry on Cruden Bay, which features in our UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses list. A number of well-loved courses follow, as do some delightful illustrations. If ever you needed an incentive to play some of the UK’s finest courses…

Kevin Murray Limited Edition* Prints: £110

Kevin is a friend of Golf Monthly and one of the world’s finest golf course photographers. He has captured hundreds of stunning courses around the world – and we’re sure you’ll be able to find a favourite. Take advantage of this special price (normally £175) and your home will be all the better for it. Email banditgolf@mac.com.

*50 per image

Golf Ball Bottle Stop: £29.45

Sometimes you think you’ve got it all – but there’s always something else out there for the golf enthusiast. Perfect for saving that half finished bottle of wine – perhaps for when you’ve won the monthly medal.