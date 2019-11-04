With Christmas fast approaching we have compiled the best gifts for you to get your golf mad friends and family.

Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2019

Choosing gifts for Christmas is never easy but hopefully this should make your job much easier when buying for that golf-mad person.

Below we look at 30 gifts that could be perfect for your friend/family member/partner.

Golf Christmas Gift Guide 2019:

STOCKING FILLERS

Titleist Personalised Golf Balls £23-£55

Titleist is offering free personalisation on every golf ball in the range. There’s no better time to stock up, plus you can add a customised Christmas greeting.

Now For The Back Nine £20

nowforthebacknine.co.uk

Not just a book for those in the twilight years of their golfing life, Dawson’s wonderful mix of instruction and anecdotes from his time playing with some of the world’s best ever players will appeal to all.

BUY NOW: Now For The Back Nine from Amazon

Drysure Shoe Dryers £24.95

drysure.co

How good would it be if we could dry our golf shoes with minimal fuss and without using electricity or heat? Now you can with these clever shoe dryers, thanks to silica gel beads that absorb moisture quickly. A gift that will be warmly received.

BUY NOW: Drysure Shoe Dryers from Amazon

Ocean Tee

oceanteegolf.com

Ocean Tee Golf is an environmentally focused golf brand that donates 25 per cent of its profits to UK charities which help tackle plastic pollution. Here’s your chance to help get rid of plastic tees from the market and donate towards an extremely worthy cause while you’re at it.

Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump £10.49

amazon.co.uk

Rick Reilly recounts his personal experiences on the fairways with the US President, who, shall we say, doesn’t always seem to play fair. The 18 club championships, the devious cheating…we challenge you not to chuckle.

PowaKaddy Winter Wheels £79.99

powakaddy.com

Stylish wheels for your stylish trolley. The beauty of owning a set of these means you can negotiate the slippery winter terrain whilst also keeping your course manager happy, such is the course-friendly design.

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy Winter Wheels from Scottsdale Golf

Golf Monthly Subscription

magazinesdirect.com

The gift that’ll keep on giving throughout the year. Enjoy a new issue delivered to your door every four weeks. Buy now and grab a discount.

BUY NOW: Golf Monthly Magazine subscription from Magazines Direct

FootJoy Winter Mitts £27

footjoy.co.uk

Not even the coldest weather will penetrate the thermal insulation. Lightweight and water-resistant, they slip on comfortably, plus there’s room on the back of the hand to store valuables.

Mizuno Breath Thermo Bobble Hat £27

golf.mizunoeurope.com

Look good and feel cosy this winter with this striking one-size-fits all offering.

BUY NOW: Mizuno Breath Thermo Bobble Hat from Amazon

Golf Biscuit Tin £32

notonthehighstreet.com

Well it is Christmas. Hoover up these delicious handmade and beautifully decorated bites, then use the tin for important golf storage.

Whisky Decanter £79

whiskyshop.com

Impress your fellow golfers with a wee dram from this stylish decanter, featuring a golf ball teed up and engulfed – excuse the pun – in delicious Highland malt. Comes pre-filled and can be easily topped up.

PRG Original Headcovers £26-£30

prgoriginals.com

These high-quality accessories will certainly brighten up your bag. Whether it’s a set of Las Vegas headcovers, or the ‘Sweet Wood’ design, there are plenty of standout options in the range.

Ping Snood Neck Warmer £18

eu.ping.com

You were warned about how cold it would be this winter. Well, it’s not too late to take advantage of Ping’s SensorWarm technology. This soft fleece can also be worn as a face mask and sun guard.

BUY NOW: Ping Snood Neck Warmer from Scottsdale Golf

Motocaddy Hot Mitts £44.99

motocaddy.com

A ‘must have’ for Motocaddy M-Series electric trolley users. Incorporating an electric heat layer positioned within a fleece insulate, warmth is evenly distributed over the hands. Features three heat settings, while thumb holes on each mitten provide quick access to the controls.

BUY NOW: Motocaddy Hot Mitts from Amazon

GAME IMPROVERS

Bioflow Sport Flex Wristband £30

bioflow.com

This durable, waterproof silicone wristband is worn by a number of leading golf professionals and athletes who seek a natural way to enhance performance and aid recovery. Lee Westwood is one of those, describing the band as “a valuable part of my game”.

BUY NOW: Bioflow Sport Flex Wristband from Amazon

Bushnell Excel GPS Watch £159

bushnellgolf.com

This feature-packed unit pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App and allows you to book tee times, view 3D course flyovers and receive notifications. Something to keep you well entertained on Christmas Day – and beyond.

BUY NOW: Bushnell Excel GPS Watch from American Golf

Volvik V1 Laser Rangefinder £199

This brand-new device from Volvik really catches the eye – and not just because of its colour (also available in mint and black). The ‘Slope Compensation’ mode takes into account elevation changes so you’ll always get the exact yardage. Not just lightweight and waterproof, but very clever, too.

BUY NOW: Volvik V1 Laser Rangefinder from Amazon

Drill Stix £9.99

mastersgolf.co.uk

You’ll know from our instructions pages how useful and versatile alignment sticks can be – but have you got a set yet? Such a simple training aid, one that could transform your game.

BUY NOW: Masters Drill Stix from American Golf

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch £399.99

garmin.com

Not only will this sleek-looking device give you pinpoint yardages, but you can measure your swing tempo and pair the watch with the Garmin Connect app to get weather forecasts and access texts and emails.

BUY NOW: Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch from American Golf

PuttOUT Putting Mat £69.99-£84.98

puttout.golf

Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home – and not just over the Christmas period.

BUY NOW: PuttOUT Putting Mat from American Golf

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors £249.99

arccosgolf.uk

Arguably the most comprehensive and detailed shot-tracking system on the market, Arccos detects shots automatically via Smart Sensors in the tops of grips to give the user the information to make more optimal club and strategy choices. A serious piece of kit.

BUY NOW: Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors from American Golf

TwoThumb Snug Daddy 27 £32.99

twothumbgrip.com

Could this be the answer to your putting woes? Designed to enable consistent alignment and grip positioning with reduced grip tension and twist, the range is working wonders for some of the world’s best golfers – including Bernd Wiesberger and Matt Wallace.

BUY NOW: TwoThumb Snug Daddy 27 grip from Amazon

SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL

Gleneagles Vouchers £29-£620

gleneagleshotel.skchase.com/vouchers

‘The Glorious Playground’ offers an unrivalled array of attractions in a quite spectacular setting. What a place. What a treat. How good have you been this year?

2020 British Masters & BMW PGA Championship Tickets £6-£93

eventbrite.co.uk

Two big tournaments well worth attending. First up, it’s the British Masters at Close House in July, then Wentworth in September for the European Tour’s flagship event. You have a choice of what day/days to attend, which includes the pro-ams.

Kevin Murray Limited Edition* Prints £110

kevinmurraygolfphotography.com

GM’sstaff photographer has photographed hundreds of golf courses around the world. Visit the website above to find your favourite and take advantage of this fantastic special price (normally £175).

Email banditgolf@mac.com *50 per image

Motocaddy CUBE Push Trolley £169.99

motocaddy.com

The simple two-step folding system allows the CUBE to easily reduce down in size to fit into small car boots, while its height adjustable ergonomic handle provides generous storage space.

BUY NOW: Motocaddy CUBE Push Trolley from American Golf

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 Push Trolley £159.99

powakaddy.com

A stylish, highly stable and compact model with plenty of features, including a foot operated parking brake. The 3-wheel design gives you the option to push or pull.

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 Push Trolley from Scottsdale Golf

Glenmuir Cashmere Sweater £70

glenmuir.com

The sweater you really want this Christmas. Inspired by Glenmuir’s sporting heritage since 1891, this luxury garment, suitable for men and women, can be personalised for that added touch.

FootJoy Backpack £75

footjoy.co.uk

A different kind of golf bag – one for everyday use. With multiple pockets and plenty of space, it features a laptop pocket and adjustable, padded shoulder straps.

BIG MAX Traveller £129.99

bigmaxgolf.com

A sturdy, robust and highly functional travel cover for that golf trip you have planned in the New Year. The Traveller features a convenient upright loading system and two large compartments for all your accessories.

BUY NOW: Big Max Traveller from American Golf

Galvin Green Dolph £160

galvingreen.com

Maybe it’s time to embrace one or two new fashion trends in 2020. This soft, stretchy and snug-fitting full-zip hoodie has been designed specifically for golfers. Perfect for those frosty winter nights down the range, and equally stylish off the course.

BUY NOW: Galvin Green Dolph from American Golf

