Ping Prodi G Junior Range Unveiled

Ping has looked to address the frustration around the limited lifespan of junior golf clubs by offering a no-charge club adjustment service with its new Prodi G junior range.

Comprising a full set of clubs and bag optimised for ages 7-13, Ping’s unique offer looks set to ensure that as junior golfers grow, they are still using equipment correctly fitted for their size and swing. Parents can think of it as essentially buying two sets for the cost of one for their son or daughter.

The new lightweight, 15° 460cc Prodi G driver (RRP £215) features the same crown turbulators that can be seen on the adult G400 driver that reduce aerodynamic drag for added clubhead speed. There’s also a dragonfly crown to make the head’s weighting more efficient and a graphite shaft that provides a lightweight feel.

The Prodi G fairway wood (RRP £110) also features crown turbulators and comes in 22° of loft while the Prodi G hybrid (RRP £90) comes in 27° of loft.

The Prodi G irons (£60 per club) feature a CTP insert and graphite shafts to make them easier to swing. There are also Glide-style Prodi G wedges (RRP £60) that come in 52° and 56° of loft.

To help make a maestro on the greens, the Voss putter (RRP £60) features the original PP58 grip for enhanced feel and control.

To store all these clubs are two sizes of the Ping Hoofer Prodi G carry bags (RRP £120), both of which feature a 4-way top and adjustable dual straps for comfort.

To be eligible, you must purchase a minimum of five Prodi G junior clubs (any combination) in one transaction. The one-time, no-charge service is to have the clubs re-shafted or lengthened, re-weighted, and re-gripped to optimize performance as the golfer grows. The clubs do not need to be altered at the same time and there is no expiration date for the one-time opportunity.

The Ping Prodi G junior range goes on sale from July 31st.