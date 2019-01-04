2019 Callaway Apex Irons and Hybrids Revealed

The Apex 19 and Apex 19 Pro Irons replace the Apex CF16 and Apex CF16 Pro respectively and will go on sale Jan 25th, sitting alongside the recently-launched Apex MB and X-Forged models.

The new Apex 19 iron boasts a new multi-piece construction that is precision engineered to deliver an unmatched forged design, with innovative ball speed technology, and optimal ball flight and trajectory.

The soft feel comes from a forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and Callaway’s urethane microspheres we first saw in the Rogue irons. The urethane microspheres incorporate over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Long, consistent distance in the long and mid irons comes from the 360 Face Cup, which promotes high ball speeds across the face. It employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to promote fast ball speed for consistent distance on centre hits and off-centre hits.

Additionally, advanced MIM’D Tungsten Weighing further enhances scoring performance by precisely locating the CG position in each iron while maintaining the flexibility of the Face Cup for optimum launch and control.

To top it off, Apex 19 is crafted with a beautiful players shape in a platinum chrome finish and premium components, including a new True Temper Elevate 95 Shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Grips.