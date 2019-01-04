2019 Callaway Apex Irons and Hybrids Revealed - All the details on the two new Apex irons from Callaway for 2019 aimed at the better player
2019 Callaway Apex Irons and Hybrids Revealed
Callaway has unveiled the long-awaited successors to its popular Apex irons and hybrid ranges for the better player.
The Apex 19 and Apex 19 Pro Irons replace the Apex CF16 and Apex CF16 Pro respectively and will go on sale Jan 25th, sitting alongside the recently-launched Apex MB and X-Forged models.
The new Apex 19 iron boasts a new multi-piece construction that is precision engineered to deliver an unmatched forged design, with innovative ball speed technology, and optimal ball flight and trajectory.
The soft feel comes from a forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and Callaway’s urethane microspheres we first saw in the Rogue irons. The urethane microspheres incorporate over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.
Long, consistent distance in the long and mid irons comes from the 360 Face Cup, which promotes high ball speeds across the face. It employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to promote fast ball speed for consistent distance on centre hits and off-centre hits.
Additionally, advanced MIM’D Tungsten Weighing further enhances scoring performance by precisely locating the CG position in each iron while maintaining the flexibility of the Face Cup for optimum launch and control.
To top it off, Apex 19 is crafted with a beautiful players shape in a platinum chrome finish and premium components, including a new True Temper Elevate 95 Shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Grips.
The Apex Pro 19 is an iron for better players who want all the benefits of a Tour-level design without sacrificing ball speed or distance. It shares many of the feel and ball speed technologies as the Apex 19, but the more compact look has been shaped by extensive input from Callaway staff players.
To enhance the level of scoring performance and shot-making that the pros demand, an average of 50 grams of Tungsten has been infused into each iron to locate the CG positioning for exceptional ball flight and pinpoint control.
At the top end of the bag is the new Apex Hybrid, which is the first players hybrid to feature Jailbreak Technology.
Two steel Jailbreak bars stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face to promote fast ball speed and distance. The Forged Face Cup is made from Carpenter 455 Steel, and is designed for increased ball speed at every impact location.
Apex provides the benefits of a hybrid while maintaining the spin characteristics and controlled ball flight of a long iron for better players and Tour Pros. It has a compact shape, a classic PVD finish and comes with a Temper Catalyst Shaft.
Both the Apex 19 and Apex 19 Pro irons will have an RRP of £ 1,299 in steel shafts, £1,399 in graphite. The Apex hybrid comes in lofts 18°, 20°,22° and 24° and has an RRP of £249. All Apex clubs go on sale Jan 25th, 2019.
