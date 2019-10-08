2019 Cobra King Forged Tec Irons Unveiled - Available in both variable and one length, the new King Forged Tec irons promise both distance and precision

2019 Cobra King Forged Tec Irons Unveiled

Cobra has revealed the next generation of King Forged Tec irons, drastically different by design compared to the previous iteration.

As you can see, the new iron boasts a traditional muscleback shape but in a hollow design said to provide the ideal balance of precision and distance.

Available in a variable or One Length set make-up, the hollow construction of the Forged Tec Irons delivers the low CG that helps maximize distance, forgiveness and playability. The cavity is infused with energizing foam microspheres that fine-tune acoustics and create the softer feel that better players desire while supporting a thin Pwrshell Face for increased ball speeds.

An updated forged face insert creates a larger Sweet Zone and return area for higher launch and faster ball speeds. Additionally, a tungsten toe weight centres the CG behind the hitting area to maximize distance and increase precision, even on off-centre hits.

Like the majority of Cobra clubs, the King Forged Tec irons will feature the innovative Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, allowing users to track their accuracy and distance using the Arccos Caddie app on a smart device. Electronically embedded sensors in the Lamkin Crossline grips automatically record the distance and accuracy of every shot so golfers can track their improvements round-to-round.

The King Forged Tec One Length irons offer an added dimension of consistency, as Cobra engineers have manipulated the design of each iron to match the weight and length of a 7-iron, allowing for one simple, repetitive set up and swing motion to reduce variability and increase consistency between clubs. This is primarily achieved through matching 7-iron head and swing weights in every iron to create a consistent feel throughout the set.

Weight is added to the One Length long irons to compensate for shorter (37.50”) shafts and to match 7-iron swing weight, while weight is removed from the short irons and wedges to compensate for longer shafts while still delivering traditional 7-iron swing weight.

In addition, lie angles have been adjusted to optimize ball flight in a One Length set configuration. Long irons utilize more upright lie angles, while the short irons and wedges have slightly flatter lie angles delivering more consistent trajectory and ball flights. Lighter long iron shafts encourage easy launch while heavier wedge shafts promote more control into and around the green.

The King Forged Tec and King Forged Tec One Length irons are available from November 15th with RRPs of £899 in KBS S-Taper Lite steel shafts and £999 with Project X Catalyst 80 graphite shafts.