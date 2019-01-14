2019 Srixon Z-Star & Z-Star XV Balls Launched - New Tour balls benefit from use of a special macromolecule material in the coating that improves overall performance

2019 Srixon Z-Star & Z-Star XV Balls Launched

The new Srixon Z-Star and Z-Star XV for 2019 are the first and only golf balls in the world to use the macromolecule material called Slide-Ring, or SeRM. This is a macromolecule material developed at the University of Tokyo whose network construction uses “moveable cross-linking”, making it proficient in shape restoration, damage resistance, impact resistance and vibration absorption.

In Srixon’s new tour balls, this unique SeRM is blended into the Spin Skin coating to improve not only driver distance but also the feel and spin on the Z-Star, and increases spin performance on short game without losing driver distance on the Z-Star XV.

The combination of the highly durable ultra-thin 0.5 mm urethane cover and spin skin with SeRM a soft feel. It is also more resistant to minor scratches caused by sand and pebbles in bunkers, and is also stain-resistant.

The Z-STAR’s new core construction delivers high-resilience with the increased hardness of the mid-layer, and provides higher launch angles and lower driver spin with the enhanced outer hardness and inner softness.

The new two-layer core on the Z-Star XV with the larger outer core promotes higher repulsion. SeRM used in the coating delivers softer feel by contacting deep into face of the club, delivering more spin control, without sacrificing flight performance. "I switched immediately into the new XV because it gave me 1.5 extra mph off the tee," Graeme McDowell said of the new model.

The new Srixon balls are on sale from February 2019 with an RRP of £44.99 per dozen.