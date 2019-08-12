2019 TaylorMade P790 Irons Revealed - The three new irons suited to different abilities of player are the 2019 P790, P790 Ti and the 2019 P790 UDI

TaylorMade is launching three new P790 irons – the 2019 P790 iron, a P790 Ti iron and the 2019 P790 UDI.

The original P790 iron was a huge hit among mid and low handicappers looking for distance from a refined, slimline profile.

It was one of the first forged hollow body, compact, blade-looking iron designs launched and many brands have since followed suit with their own versions.

The new 2019 P790 looks set to build on the success of the original, featuring a cleaner, sleeker look as well as taller and seven per cent thinner face. This not only makes it faster, but it also provides weight savings to improve performance elsewhere in the head.

The hollow cavity is injected with Speed Foam to support the thinner face and also dampen vibration to improve the sound and feel.

The tungsten weight in the bottom of the 3-7 irons has changed to being rectangular in shape and is 15 per cent larger in mass. This should increase launch, assisted by the Thru-slot Speed Pocket, as well as forgiveness.

Off-centre performance is boosted by the progressive Inverted Cone Variable Thickness face, which is positioned slightly towards the toe to different degrees in each iron to straighten out mishits.

Elsewhere, the sole radius has been tweaked for less propensity to dig. The long irons (3-6-iron) have progressively less offset and the blade length was shaved down slightly in the scoring irons (7-AW) for more compact players iron proportions. Finally, the topline shaping was refined by increasing the face height in the toe for a cleaner progression through the set.

The 2019 P790 irons will have an RRP of £1,299 steel for seven-piece set in True Temper’s Dynamic Gold 105 VSS steel shafts or UST Mamiya’s Recoil 760/780 ES SmacWrap graphite shafts and will go on sale Sept 6th.

Joining the 2019 P790 is the P790 Ti iron, a super-premium version made of 9-1-1 titanium, which has a very high strength-to-weight ratio.

The use of titanium allowed engineers to increase the amount of tungsten (up to 119g – nearly half of the iron head mass) visible across the full backbar of the iron for an ultra-low centre of gravity – the lowest CG in any P Series iron. Due to its titanium construction, the iron features a lighter face and a large sweet spot by way of TaylorMade’s Thru-Slot Speed Pocket – its most flexible Speed Pocket to date. The Thru-Slot Speed Pocket expands the flexible area of the face to generate faster ball speeds.

The face design also includes the Progressive ICT design and an additional Speed Pocket in the 8-iron intended for more consistent yardage gapping through the set.

Compared to the original P790, the P·790 Ti has a slightly longer blade length (2mm), taller face (2mm) and 0.5mm of increased offset. It also utilises a slightly wider sole with increased bounce for added forgiveness. The P790 Ti irons will go on sale from November 8th with Nippon 950GH NEO steel shafts or Mitsubishi's MMT graphite shafts with an RRP of £2,699 for a seven-piece set.

Finally, TaylorMade has upgraded its Ultimate Driving Iron in the form of the 2019 P790 UDI.

It features the same forged hollow body filled with Speed Foam and low profile tungsten weight as the 2019 P790 iron.

It is constructed with a soft, 8620 carbon steel body combined with high- strength forged 4140 carbon steel with a wrapped-face construction in a hollow body design.

As well as the Inverted Cone face and ThruSlot Speed Pocket, the new P790 UDI features internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise CG placement, aiding forgiveness and playability.

Other updates include a cleaner overall look, increased toe height and slightly less offset preferred visually by the better player. It also comes with a slightly heavier stock shaft, the Project X HZRDUS Smoke 90.

The 2019 P790 UDI will have an RRP of £229 in 17° and RH only. It will go on sale from Sept 6th.