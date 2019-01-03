2019 TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Balls Unveiled - Design enhancements are said to improve tee-to-green performance as well as the durability
2019 TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Balls Unveiled
TaylorMade has announced the release of its 2019 TP5 and TP5x golf balls.
Replacing the original models launched two years ago, the updated versions benefit from a new High-Flex Material (HFM) said to enhance speed without impact other areas of performance.
This comes down to the ability to weave the new High-Flex Material within TaylorMade’s five-layer ball construction.
RELATED: TaylorMade TP5 v Project (a) v Project (s) golf balls
With the 2019 TP5 and TP5x, speed and spin are effectively decoupled, which enables a very soft core to be “wrapped” by increasingly stiff materials, creating a Speed-Layer System with each outer layer getting progressively faster.
Based on initial player testing with the 2019 TP5 and TP5x, including Rory McIlroy, TaylorMade staff professionals are said to be experiencing noticeable gains in ball speed across different swing speeds.
RELATED: TaylorMade M5 and M6 metalwoods Revealed
Also inside the new TP5 and TP5x balls is the Tri-Fast Core, which consists of an extra-large, low-compression inner core (16 compression in TP5 & 25 compression in TP5x) and a progressively stiffer outer core and mantle.
The combination of these three layers work in conjunction to create lower drag and increased carry.
The Dual-Spin Cover boasts an ultra-soft cast urethane cover and a 30 per cent more rigid inner cover. This system creates a condition that is ideal for greenside control, as the rigid inner cover forces the soft urethane cover into wedge grooves for maximum spin generation.
Additional enhancements in the 2019 TP5 and TP5x models includes a new Soft-Tough cast urethane cover.
In order to achieve improved scuff resistance, shear resistance, and overall durability, the new cover features a cast urethane compound and new paint formulation to help each ball feel better and last longer.
While both deliver significant distance off the tee, the TP5 has a softer feel (85 compression), launches lower on iron shots and has more spin around the greens (+300 compared to TP5x at 100 yards & +200 at 30 yards) while the TP5x has a firmer feel (97 compression) and will generate higher launching iron shots.
The 2019 TP5 and TP5x will be available from Feb 15th with an RRP of £49.99 per dozen.