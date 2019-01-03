2019 TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Balls Unveiled

TaylorMade has announced the release of its 2019 TP5 and TP5x golf balls.

Replacing the original models launched two years ago, the updated versions benefit from a new High-Flex Material (HFM) said to enhance speed without impact other areas of performance.

This comes down to the ability to weave the new High-Flex Material within TaylorMade’s five-layer ball construction.

With the 2019 TP5 and TP5x, speed and spin are effectively decoupled, which enables a very soft core to be “wrapped” by increasingly stiff materials, creating a Speed-Layer System with each outer layer getting progressively faster.

Based on initial player testing with the 2019 TP5 and TP5x, including Rory McIlroy, TaylorMade staff professionals are said to be experiencing noticeable gains in ball speed across different swing speeds.

