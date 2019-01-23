A change to the layers of Titleist's top-of-the-range golf balls promises an increase in ball speed

2019 Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Balls Unveiled

The number one ball in golf has undergone a relatively major design overhaul said to improve long game performance without affecting the short game feel and control that golfers love from Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

The changes have been validated by players of all abilities over a number of months following numerous iterations being made and going through exhaustive robot and player testing.

The casing layer underneath the cast urethane elastomer cover has been made 14 per cent thicker on Pro V1 and 11 per cent thicker on Pro V1x. This is said to create higher ball speeds with lower driver and long game spin for more distance.

As a result, the cast urethane elastomer cover has been made 17 per cent thinner to also help deliver more ball speed while maintaining greenside control and a soft feel.

New 2.0 ZG Process Cores are formulated for more distance. The outermost portions of the solid core Pro V1 and dual core Pro V1x have increased in stiffness while maintaining their soft centres, creating faster ball speed and lower long game spin.

For the first time, the improved performance of 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x will also be available in High optic yellow from March 15th.

Golfers will notice similar differences in flight, feel and spin as the prior generation models. Pro V1 provides optimal flight and spin for most golfers, flying lower than Pro V1x with a penetrating trajectory, with very soft feel. Pro V1x flies higher, spins more on iron shots and has a slightly firmer feel.

“As the demand for yellow Pro V1 and Pro V1x started to grow, our material scientists got to work on what we knew would be a significant R&D undertaking,” Michael Mahoney, VP of Golf Ball Marketing, told GM.

“While it may seem pretty straightforward, recreating those properties in yellow required a new and complex chemistry with considerable iteration until we got it just right.”

The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls go on sale from February 1st with an RRP of £52 per dozen. The tour optic yellow option will be available from March 15th.