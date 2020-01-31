We take a look at nine of the coolest gear launches from the PGA Show in Orlando.

9 Cool 2020 Gear Launches

The golfing world headed to Orlando at the start of 2020 for the PGA Show, the event in which manufacturers and companies get together to showcase products arriving for the 2020 calendar year.

A lot of cool products were on display so in this piece we have taken a look at nine of the coolest gear launches that you might have missed.

WATCH: 9 Cool 2020 Gear Launches

NEW FOR 2020 – FEATURED PRODUCTS

Golf Monthly is partnering with Titleist and FootJoy as our official golf ball, golf bag, footwear and apparel partners for this year.

Shop the featured FootJoy footwear and apparel worn in this video:

1. Foresight Sports Electric Trolley

The creators of the GC2 and GC Quad Launch Monitors will really push the boat out in 2020 with the introduction of a new electric trolley which will feature a remote control that allows the trolley to follow them around the course. The battery should last for 54 holes and it has a fully collapsible frame.

2. Honma TR20 Range

Honma have two new drivers and two sets of irons which will come out in the spring. The drivers are 440cc and 460cc, the latter of which has gone straight in the bag of Justin Rose. The two sets of irons are called the TR20V and TR20P which have differing levels of forgiveness and playability.

3. Garmin S62 Watch

Garmin announced its new S62 watch in Orlando. One of the most obvious features is the slightly bigger face with more contrast in the screen which gives a clearer view. Additionally it comes with a built-in virtual caddie function where it can detect where the wind is coming from, gives information on shots from the past in regards to clubbing and therefore suggests to you the strategy on the course.

4. Ping Heppler Putters

Ping introduced its stunning Heppler range of putters with a black and copper look sure to stand out everywhere. This finish highlights the multi-material construction of the putters and another interesting feature of them is the flat face which provides a firmer feel. Finally the adjustable shaft length is also worth noting.

January Magazine Subscription Offer

5. adidas Golf Codechaos Shoe

New for 2020 adidas introduced the Codechaos shoe with its striking design. The shoe has been created to offer excellent stability in the swing, provide great comfort, and also allow the golfer to use the shoes away from the course.

6. Ecco Shoe Releases

Ecco have two shoe launches in 2020, the first of which is the new S-Three which has the original sole design that first emerged on Ecco’s first spikeless shoe. The shoe is designed to offer excellent comfort and stability thanks to three different levels of firmness in the sole.

To celebrate a decade on from Fred Couples wearing Ecco shoes at the Masters, Ecco are then re-releasing the original spikeless shoes.

7. Copper Finished Mizuno MP-20

To help outline the key tech in the MP-20 irons, Mizuno created limited edition sets with a stunning copper finish. Sadly they only made 500 sets and within a couple of hours they had sold out.

8. PRG Ryder Cup Headcovers

Maker of golf accessories PRG revealed some very cool Ryder Cup gear.

9. Cuater Golf Shoes

Cuater are the shoes created by Travis Matthew and two designs were on display at the show. First there is the Legend which is a traditional looking golf shoe, and then there is the Moneymaker which is the spikeless model.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf equipment news.