We take a look inside the bag of 2020 US Women's Open winner A Lim Kim.

A Lim Kim What’s In The Bag?

South Korean professional A Lim Kim secured her first career Major title in 2020 thanks to three birdies over the final three holes. In the process she became the 5th player in US Women history to win the event in her debut and it was only her 3rd professional victory of any kind.

Here we have taken a look at the clubs she currently uses on Tour.

Kim has a mix of clubs in her setup right now, including a Ping G425 driver, a Ping G425 fairway wood and also a G425 hybrid. Each club has nine, 14.5 and 19 degrees of loft and all of them have Graphite Design Tour shafts.

Shifting to the irons Kim uses two types of Mizuno irons at the moment. Her four and five-irons are both MP-66’s, and then from six-iron down to pitching wedge she has a set of Mizuno MP-18 SC’s.

Her wedge setup is made up of three Titleist Vokey SM7’s with 48, 52 and 58 degrees of loft respectively.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Her final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works No.7 and she also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

A Lim Kim What’s In The Bag?

Ping G425 LST (9 degrees, D2 swing weight) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 S shaft

Fairway wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees, D2) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 S shaft

Hybrid: Ping G425 (19 degrees, D2) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 85 S (40.25″) shaft

Irons: Mizuno MP-66 (4, 5), Mizuno MP-18 SC (6-PW) all with Project X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (48, 52, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works No.7

Ball: Titleist ProV1

For all the latest from the golf world, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram