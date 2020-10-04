Aaron Rai What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of two-time European Tour winner, Aaron Rai.

Englishman Aaron Rai turned professional in 2012 and after a couple of years on the EuroPro Tour and then the Challenge Tour, he eventually worked his way onto the European Tour.

His first victory came at the 2018 Honma Hong Kong Open where he managed to see off fellow English player Matthew Fitzpatrick to win by one. He then had to wait a couple of years before picking up his second European Tour title, beating Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

So then what does he carry in his bag at the moment? We take a look below.

Starting with the driver, Rai currently uses an older M6 model which is interesting although he has swapped to the SIM range for his three-wood, as he carries a SIM Max model.

From there he uses a TaylorMade GAPR Hi hybrid but we are yet to confirm what exact loft he has on it.

He then has a set of TaylorMade P7TW bladed irons which go from three-iron down to pitching wedge. Of course Rai is also well-known in the Tour world for being one of the very few players to put iron covers on his irons.

The only non TaylorMade clubs in the bag are his wedges, which are Titleist Vokey SM8‘s. We know he carries a 52 degree but are yet to confirm the other lofts.

His final club in the bag is a TaylorMade Spider X Copper putter.

Driver: TaylorMade M6

Fairway-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade GAPR Hi

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P7TW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

