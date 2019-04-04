Here we take a look at the equipment used by American Aaron Wise.

Aaron Wise What’s In The Bag?

Aaron Wise collected his first PGA Tour victory last year as he out-duelled and out-scored Australian Marc Leishman at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. From then on he has been very much up-and-down in term of his consistency as he has missed several cuts but has also had top-10s at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Northern Trust and Mayakoba Golf Classic.

But what does the young American carry in his bag whilst on the PGA Tour? We take a look.

Wise was using the Callaway Rogue driver and we believe tested the Epic Flash model at some stage, but right now he has put the TaylorMade M5 in the bag.

He also carries a Callaway X Forged UT 2 iron along with an Apex ’16 4 iron and Apex MB blades from 5-PW. He ranked fifth in Strokes Gained Approach the Green for the tournament.

His wedges are the new Titleist Vokey SM7s in 50°, 56° and 60° lofts.

He putts with an Odyssey O-Works Red V-Line Fang CH putter and his ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.