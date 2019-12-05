What does the Mexican golfer put into his bag out on Tour? We take a look.

Abraham Ancer What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer put into play on the PGA Tour? Let’s take a look.

Right now it is not clear if Ancer has a contract with any golf club manufacturers given the variety in clubs he has in the bag. Starting with the driver he uses a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero model and has for a while now.

We then believe he still uses a TaylorMade M4 fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft and a Tour Preferred Utility iron made by the same company.

The rest of his irons are made by Japanese golf club manufacturer Miura and they are MB 5005’s.

He carries three wedges made a company called Artisan. They’re made in Texas at Nike’s former ‘Oven’ facility by master clubmaker Mike Taylor and his team. The company make custom hand-crafted clubs and specifically say on their instagram page that they’re not sold in stores.

His lofts are 51.5, 56 and 60 degrees.

His putter is an Odyssey Stroke Lab White Hot 5 and he finally uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Abraham Ancer What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero

Fairway: TaylorMade M4, 15 degrees

Utility: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI, 23 degrees with Mitsubishi OT 110 shaft

Irons: Miura MB 5005 all with Mitsubishi OT 110 shaft

Wedges: Artisan, 51.5, 56, 60 degrees all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab White Hot 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Multi Compound

