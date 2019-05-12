Take a look at the equipment used by Canadian professional Adam Hadwin

Adam Hadwin What’s In The Bag?

Adam Hadwin last won on the PGA Tour at the 2017 Valspar Championship which just so happened to be his maiden Tour victory.

Additionally he is one of the rare players who has managed to shoot 59 which he completed in 2017 at the Career Builder Challenge.

But what does he put into his bag at the moment? We take a look below.

Hadwin has been a Callaway staff player for a few years now.

Currently he has their Rogue models in the driver and fairway wood sections of his bag.

Then he goes slightly old school with a Callaway X Hot Pro hybrid and a Callaway Apex Utility iron instead of a four-iron.

His irons are a Callaway Apex MB set from five to pitching wedge.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He then carries chrome Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges and has a Odyssey O-Works Red 2-ball Fang putter.