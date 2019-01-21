See what the PGA Tour rookie put in his bag to win the Desert Classic in dramatic fashion.

Adam Long What’s In The Bag?

Adam Long secured his first PGA Tour title at the Desert Classic last week. The 31-year-old rookie was only playing his sixth event on the PGA Tour and produced an incredible final-round 65 to narrowly beat Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin.

Playing the last two holes, all three players were tied but Long had a 13-foot putt on the last to win the tournament which he calmly rolled in.

In his last five starts Long had a score of 20 over par but this week he shot a mammoth 26-under to be victorious.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs the American put in the bag for his impressive win, including a Scotty Cameron putter and a selection of models from TaylorMade.

Long carries the TaylorMade M4 model in his driver and fairway wood which have 8.5 and 15 degrees of loft respectively.

He then carries a TaylorMade M3 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft and the P-760 irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

Speaking of wedges, Long carries three of them; two Milled Grind models (52°, 56°) and a HI-TOE 60 degree option.

Finally he used his Scotty Cameron X5R to great effect throughout the week along with his Titleist Pro V1 ball.