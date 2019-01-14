What does the Australian former world number one carry in his bag? We take a look

Adam Scott What’s In The Bag?

One of the most successful golfers in the world, Adam Scott has 27 wins worldwide and is best remembered for his 2013 Masters win in a playoff over Angel Cabrera.

His last win came at the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship which was his second win in a row after securing the Honda Classic a couple of weeks before.

Starting with the driver, Scott plays Titleist’s latest driver the TS3 having previously played the TS2 as well. Last year he placed 29th in driving distance at 304.6 yards.

His fairway wood is an older model, the Titleist 915F which he has at a loft of 16.5 degrees.

His irons are also older models too as he chooses to put a Titleist 716 T-MB 3-iron in the bag alongside his trusty Titleist 680 Forged irons which run from 4-iron to 9-iron.

The Australian carries four Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges ranging from 48 to 60 degrees at four degree increments.

Scott is currently testing out a new Scotty Cameron prototype (furthest right in picture below) switching from his usual Scotty Cameron Select Kombi CS long however he has shown before that he is more than willing to put two putters in the bag during a tournament, as shown by last year’s USPGA Championship at Bellerive.

It seemed to work too as he pushed eventual winner Brooks Koepka all the way on the back nine so who knows, maybe he will adopt this tactic in the future too.

Finally Scott uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball and wears FootJoy shoes and Uni Qlo apparel.