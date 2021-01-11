Take a look at the new special throwback collection introduced by adidas.

Adidas Celebrates 30 Years Of Equipment With Throwback Collection

Back in 1991 adidas introduced the Badge of Sport logo with the launch of the Equipment range. Known as EQT for short, adidas has decided to celebrate the 30-year anniversary by introducing it into the golfing world with a special throwback collection of footwear and apparel.

The collection seeks to combine sport-specific and progressive styling whilst also harkening back to the original EQT branding. Not only that but the collection merges together high-performance fabrics with sustainable Primegreen materials to align with the goal to end plastic waste.

The apparel collection features sleek pieces for both men and women.

The Two-Tone Mesh Polo provides an updated take on a print polo to offer increased mobility with a special design, whilst the EQT Crew features a unique mock collar construction with branding that ensures you’ll make a statement on the links.

The collection incorporates a sleeveless Equipment Polo designed specifically for women, featuring four-way stretch and a zipped front for maximum style and comfort.

The men’s Equipment Pique Zipper Polo, ¼ Zip Sweatshirt and women’s Equipment Short Sleeve Polo complete the apparel collection.

The EQT and EQT SPKL footwear uses the original footwear as inspiration in terms of design and functionality. All of the models combine Boost technology with sustainable Primegreen uppers.

Both the spiked or spikeless options seek to give golfers locked-in stability and traction to help bomb drives off the tee.

“The EQT Collection gave us the opportunity to be sportier and further enhance our branding in specific areas of our product range, ultimately spicing up our product offerings,” said Shaun Madigan, global apparel director, adidas Golf. “The introduction of the Badge of Sport logo back in the early nineties was a statement from the brand, showing which equipment was sport focused and made purely for the athlete.”

The EQT Collection will be available on adidas.com, through the adidas app, and at select retailers from January 11th.