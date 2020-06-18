This new, limited-edition version of the spikeless Codechaos shoe celebrates how people have been able to play golf during the Covid-19 pandemic

Adidas Codechaos “Summer Of Golf” Shoe Revealed

From June 20th, the first official day of summer, adidas will launch a new pair of golf shoes called the Codechaos “Summer of Golf”.

Available in limited quantities and being worn today at Hilton Head by Daniel Berger, winner of last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, this new spikeless shoe is said to represent how golf has offered thousands of people some solace during the Coronavirus pandemic by playing the sport.

Originally inspired by the 1967 “Summer of Love” phenomenon that took place in San Francisco, this tie-dyed version of adidas’ Codechaos footwear was originally intended to commemorate the locale for the second major of the year.

That quickly changed in the wake of the pandemic that has impacted everyone in the world. At the heart of the colorful tie-dyed footwear the words ‘Summer of Golf’ are emblazoned on the tongue.

While they certainly are a play on words in homage to the historic events of 1967, it evolved to become a pronouncement to golfers everywhere in 2020.

In the absence of live professional sports and many people losing the opportunity to play most sports recreationally, golf has emerged as a unique outlet to fill this void. With social distancing guidelines and increased attention around health, many golfers, both veterans of the game and new to the sport, have appreciated how golf offers the opportunity to safely play, exercise and interact with others.

“When we designed this shoe roughly 18 months ago, we clearly had no idea there would be a global pandemic that would impact all sports including our own,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“We knew that adding those three words on the tongue would make this shoe special, but those three words mean so much more now that we are actually able to get outdoors and play the game we love. It’ll definitely be a memorable summer in the history of our sport.”

The Codechaos “Summer of Golf” shoes will be available June 20th in limited quantities at adidas.com and at select retailers with an RRP of £139.95.