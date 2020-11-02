Adidas Crossknit DPR Low Am Shoes Unveiled

Inspired by the coveted quarters that house the amateurs at Augusta National during the Masters, and to celebrate this unique group of golfers who are all seeking to be called the tournament’s Low Amateur come the Sunday night, adidas is unveiling the limited edition Crossknit DPR “Low Am” spikeless shoes, available worldwide from Nov 9th.

Designed on the company’s Crossknit DPR silhouette, this limited edition shoe features understated characteristics inspired by the edifice and surroundings of the Crow’s Nest that only a select few get to experience.

A rich green sockliner with “LOW AM” branding gives a nod to the unique carpet found throughout the amateur’s lodging for the week. Adidas also included a specialty tab on the tongue meant to represent the familiar windowpanes that some of the greatest players in history have looked through before beginning their journeys as professionals.

In the follow through of the swing, people will also notice the words “LOW” and “AM” embedded underneath the fish-scale Traxion outsole of the left and right foot, respectively. The special green, white and grey colorway brings all the elements together.

“Whenever we do footwear like this, we always look for the subtle storylines that make a tournament special,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf.

“This year, we thought it would be fitting to celebrate the unique experience the small group of amateurs get when they head to Augusta and sleep steps from the first tee, hoping to hang on until Sunday so that they can earn the right to be called the Low Amateur and have a chair next to that year’s champion.”

The Crossknit DPR is built on a comfortable Ultraboost running midsole in a textile upper with supportive Forgeframe technology to help keep golfers stable throughout the swing. Unique to this limited edition, the footwear comes in a special box and includes an exclusive dust bag to commemorate the moment.

The limited edition Crossknit DPR Low Am shoes have an RRP of £139.95.