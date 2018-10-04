adidas Go-To Adapt Jacket Launched

adidas has designed the new Go-To Adapt Jacket to be suitable for the majority of rounds golfers tend to play throughout the course of the year.

There is no shortage of innovation and attention to detail, as you can discover by watching the 99-second tech summary video above, the result of which makes it the ideal jacket to wear wherever your active lifestyle takes you, on and off the golf course.

It features water resistant fabric on the upper body and arms to prevent the ingress of water, and a fleece-lined shell for all-weather protection which features a square pattern underneath to reduce weight and trap warmth.

There’s also a droptail hem for extra coverage when you’re bending down to line up your putts. Despite the warmth it provides, it’s lightweight and extremely comfortable.

The five colourways make it suitable to match up with the rest of your golf wardrobe. We were so impressed with the styling, performance and value it offers, we selected it as part of our recent Tech 50 listing.

Alongside protection, adidas has managed to ensure the jacket does not hinder the golf swing. It features a telescopic sleeve design for a better fit at all stages of the golf swing and articulated elbows for freedom of movement. Helping this is the extremely stretchy fabric, which ensures your swing remains unimpeded.

Completing the look, there are front zip pockets as well as an internal headphone pocket so you can listen to music while hitting balls. It comes as a full or half zip with a stand-up collar and fleece cuffs, and features the large adidas Badge of Sport on the sleeve.

The adidas Go-To Adapt Jacket is on sale now with an RRP of £69.95.