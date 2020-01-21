The brand has introduced a new range of golf shoes for those who set themselves apart.

adidas Golf Launch Codechaos Footwear

The latest product from adidas Golf, the Codechaos range of golf shoes have been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course.

The Codechaos (pictured below) features a new highly technical spikeless outsole that blends a soft, yet durable, rubber outsole with a first-of-its-kind TPU insert. This Twistgrip system was developed by evaluating heat maps in swing studies, specifically focused on the way golfers distribute and shift their weight throughout the swing.

The upper construction of Codechaos is also a first for adidas Golf. The new upper is made of multi-layer mesh, giving the shoe a unique texture while enhancing durability and breathability, but also keeping it extremely lightweight

“Golf continues to evolve and is in an exciting phase right now where the traditions of the game and how it can be played are all being challenged,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “We’re excited about this movement which has inspired us to break down barriers and create unique footwear and apparel for anyone that picks up a club. Codechaos is meant to challenge what a golf shoe can look and feel like while still delivering top-notch performance to all golfers whenever or wherever they play.”

In addition to featuring vibrant colorways, the new line also features a high-top model with Boa technology to give golfers yet another disruptive alternative. Codechaos Boa (pictured above) offers a clean look, is waterproof, features a hydrophobic stretch-knit collar, and a lightweight slip-on construction for a quality combination.

The lineup will also include the Codechaos Sport (pictured above) model in men’s sizing. Built on a rubber spikeless outsole, this silhouette provides players with an even lighter construction for enhanced versatility

Built with the modern golfer in mind, the new footwear, offered in both men’s and women’s styles, will be available worldwide on Feb. 1, 2020.

Built with the modern golfer in mind, the new footwear, offered in both men's and women's styles, will be available worldwide on Feb. 1, 2020.