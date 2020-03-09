Sustainable Codechaos shoes and apparel range made from recycled plastic will be on show at the Players' Championship

Adidas Primeblue Apparel and Footwear Unveiled

Adidas’ noble mission to end plastic waste through golf, which started with the Tour360 XT Parley shoe, continues with the launch of Primeblue apparel and Codechaos footwear.

On Thursday at this week’s Players’ Championship, adidas players will be wearing the limited edition apparel and shoes made from upcycled plastic waste.

The more sustainable collection is made from adidas’ new Primeblue material, made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. This upcycled plastic waste is intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting the ocean. It is then turned into high-performance polyester yarn used in apparel and footwear.

The Primeblue Codechaos shoe features the same Twistgrip outsole design, based on heat maps and swing studies to create grip in areas of the shoe where golfers need it most.

The special Primeblue collection will feature two polos and shorts for men, and two sleeveless polos and skorts (a cross between a skirt and shorts) for women. It also includes limited edition footwear for both men and women made from upcycled plastic waste. The unique footwear is designed from adidas Codechaos silhouette, the latest footwear model from the brand.

By 2050, some experts say the oceans may be filled with more plastic than fish. That’s one of the reasons why adidas will convert 100 percent of virgin polyester to recycled in every application where a solution exists by 2024. This Primeblue capsule in golf is part of a larger strategy announced last month that outlines adidas’ aim to end plastic waste.

In the spring/summer 2020 golf collection alone, 71 percent of the apparel and 75 percent of the footwear uses material made from recycled polyester.

The Primeblue range is on sale now with the following RRPs:

Primeblue Codechaos shoes – £139.95

Primeblue Striped Polo Men’s – £44.95

Primeblue Block Polo Men’s – £54.95

Primeblue Shorts Men’s – £59.95

Primeblue Sleeveless Polo Women’s – £49.95

Primeblue Skort – £42.95

