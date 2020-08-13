Adidas Superstar Golf Shoe Unveiled

In 1970, the adidas Superstar became one of the most iconic sports shoe, changing on-court style and performance for basketball. Now, 50 years on, that bold mentality that overflowed into streetwear is making its way into golf.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas has unveiled a limited-edition version of the Superstar built for the course.

Adidas is a brand known for bridging the gap between lifestyle and sport by bringing versatile looks to the golf course, just like we saw with the Sport Primeknit sweater earlier this year that earned a place in our coveted Editor’s Choice Awards.

This special golf version of the Superstar features the classic Superstar design infused with golf-specific detailing while performance on the course has also not been compromised.

The full-grain leather upper is waterproof and includes the trademark rubber shell toe, distinct three stripes in the midfoot, and prominent “Superstar” name in gold foil lettering.

Six strategically placed cleats and secondary lugs to the outsole provide traction and stability to provide the requisite grip on every swing, creating a fun, stylish, and playable option that will make a statement as golfers head to the first tee.

“The Superstar is a timeless piece of footwear that’s recognized and worn by people all over the world,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“It’s always stood for those that are eager to push boundaries as well as stand out from the crowd, and we wanted to bring that style and mentality to the course.”

The limited-edition footwear will cost £84.95 and be available until stocks last on adidas.com, through the adidas app, and at select retailers from August 17th.

