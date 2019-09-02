Adidas Tour360 XT Primeknit Shoe Launched - the latest version of the popular performance golf shoe features a soft yet waterproof knitted upper

Adidas Tour360 XT Primeknit Shoe Launched

Adidas has today unveiled the Tour360 XT Primeknit shoe which features a soft yet waterproof knit upper, giving players a new level of comfort without sacrificing any performance on the course.

The premium knit upper in the Tour360 XT Primeknit provides a soft feel thanks to the special yarns designed to repel water, keeping feet dry while still giving players breathability and stability where they need it most.

“We’re always working on creative ways to infuse both comfort and performance into a golf shoe,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“With the Tour360 XT Primeknit, it checks all the boxes, giving players an extremely comfortable – and dry – wear throughout their round, while also giving them the support, traction and stability they need as they play. It also offers a unique look to help them stand out on the course.”

The Primeknit version of the Tour360 XT joins the original leather and spikeless versions which have been universally well received.

Since stability is so important throughout the golf swing, the new footwear also incorporates forging technology – the process of heating the upper to provide more stability around the midfoot without adding weight.

When coupled with the 360 Wrap, it gives players the locked-in feel they need for every shot.

The shoe also is highlighted by the eight-cleat X-Traxion outsole, the best traction system adidas has made to date.

Players will also appreciate the full-length Boost midsole, providing an added level of comfort and energy return.

The Tour360XT Primeknit will come in three colourways: grey, black and active teal with an RRP of £159.95.