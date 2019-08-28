Adidas Tour360 XT Twin Boa Shoe Revealed

Adidas has unveiled its first ever golf shoe to feature two Boa lacing dials.

The new cleated Tour360 XT Twin Boa shares many of the same performance attributes of the original Tour360 XT shoe, including the cleated X-Torsion outsole, but with the addition of a customized performance fit that provides lasting comfort on the green.

The shoe is designed to offer micro-adjustability in two separate zones. The first is the independent main dial with high strength Boa lace that when combined with the forged 360 wrap creates power for your swing by locking the area between your midfoot and forefoot. The side-mounted dial helps to close the tongue and securely holds your heel.

