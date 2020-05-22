Five special edition Codechaos shoes have been unveiled.

Adidas Unveils Codechaos ‘Nations Pack’ Special Edition Shoes

The Olympic Games in Japan may have been postponed to next year because of the Coronavirus pandemic but that hasn’t stopped adidas Golf from trying to get golfers to show their national pride on and off the course.

The brand has released five special edition shoes known as the ‘Nations Pack’, with the countries represented being the USA, UK, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

“In many parts of the world, golf is just starting to come back,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“We hope this new footwear not only provides golfers with a unique way to showcase their pride, but also give them something to look forward to as their nations lift restrictions and are able to get back out on the course.”

Each shoe incorporates colours from each national flag to create designs that stand out from the crowd. The designs are built on adidas Golf’s Codechaos, and Codechaos BOA models of shoe.

The five models of the Codechaos limited edition pack are:

CODECHAOS – U.S.A. Edition – Available in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and Japan only

CODECHAOS – U.K. Edition – Available in Europe, South Korea and Japan only

CODECHAOS – Canada Edition – Available in Canada, South Korea and Japan only

CODECHAOS BOA – Japan Edition – Available in Japan, Europe and Canada only

CODECHAOS BOA – South Korea Edition – Available in South Korea, Europe, Canada and Japan only

According to their website the new footwear is available today in the U.S. and South Korea. The models will be available in Canada on June 1st and Japan on June 11th. We are yet to hear of details relating to when the shoes will be coming to Europe.

