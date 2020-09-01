Adidas ZX 8000 Golf Shoe Revealed

Adidas Golf has re-engineered another eye-catching shoe for performance on the golf course. Following the Superstar getting the golf treatment, it is now the turn of the ZX 8000 to be tuned up to walk the fairways.

The ZX 8000 becomes the first ZX model built for golf after the original ZX series launched in 1984 born from the idea that runners need a variety of footwear options depending on the type of run, surface or training they were looking to accomplish.

Taking all those intentions to heart, Adidas Golf adapted this mentality to create the ZX 8000 Golf by packing in everything a golfer would need to not only look stylish, but also give them the traction and performance they need during a round. It also takes design cues and colour inspiration from the original ZX 8000 running shoe first released in 1989.

RELATED: Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2020

Many of the innovations and characteristics that set the ZX apart more than 35 years ago can be found in this limited-edition model: the patented Torsion System for added stability, responsive Boost midsole, and the vibrant colourways.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Adidas also used water resistant materials in the upper to help offer some protection from the elements should players need it.

The spikeless outsole is built upon the original grip pattern by adding longer, golf-specific secondary lugs, and a more aggressive tread pattern to create grip and stability as well as comfort in every step.

The shoe also features a lace jewel with the words “ZX GOLF” at the bottom of the eyestay, a leather toecap, and a unique adidas Golf logo added to the heel and sockliner.

“The ZX was always meant to challenge the way people thought about running performance and we wanted to do the same with golf footwear by pushing the limits with technology and fashion,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“Offering the ZX 8000 Golf is just another example of how we combine sports heritage, performance and lifestyle to ultimately push golf fashion in a more progressive way.”

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

The limited-edition ZX 8000 Golf will be on sale from www.adidas.co.uk/golf-shoes from September 4th with an RRP of £99.95.