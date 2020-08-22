We take an in-depth look at the gear used by the European Tour's latest winner Adrian Otaegui

Adrian Otaegui What’s In The Bag?

A two-time winner on the European Tour, both of his victories came in matchplay style events.

What clubs does the Spaniard put into play each week as a professional? Let’s take a look.

Well after being a TaylorMade staff player for a few years at the start of 2020 he switched to Callaway and plays a full bag of equipment from the brand. After announcing the equipment switch he said; “I’m starting the 2020 European Tour season with high expectations, and I’m excited to use some of the just-launched Callaway and Odyssey products, and work with Callaway’s Tour team, which is one of the best in the business.”

Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and then a couple of Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero fairway woods.

Buy Now from EBay for €239



Shifting down into the irons we believe he us currently using a combo set of two Callaway models at the moment. The longest irons appear to be Callaway Apex Pro 19’s whilst the shorter irons are Callaway Apex MB’s.

He then uses Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges but we are yet to confirm what exact lofts and grinds he has on them at the moment. All we can say is that one has a raw, rusty finish as you can see above, and one has more of a chrome finish.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten putter and we believe he uses a Callaway ball too.

Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour

