What clubs does Alex Noren use?

Alex Noren What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the clubs Alex Noren is using at The Open.

The Swede is one of Europe’s top players and recently won his 10th European Tour title at the Open de France.

Noren has been around the world’s top 10 for over a year now and looks set to make his Ryder Cup debut this September.

He has been a Callaway ambassador for some time and currently has a full bag of Callaway equipment including ball.

His driver is the Callaway Rogue Sub Zero and he also carries a Rogue 3 wood.

Noren has averaged just under 300 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour, hitting 65% of fairways.

Whilst he is by no means one of the biggest hitters, he is one of the most consistent. The Swede has mastered the fade shot and is an incredible ball striker.

He then has an Apex hybrid and Apex Pro irons along with Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges.

He has hit 75% of Greens in Regulation on the European Tour so far this season and ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Approach in America.

His putter is an Odyssey O-Works #1 and his ball of choice is the Callaway Chrome Soft.

Noren is one of the best putters in the game right now, currently 9th in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Putting stats.