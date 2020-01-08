Here we take a look at the best US golf gear you can't buy in the UK.

These Amazing Golf Clubs Are Only Available In The USA: But You Can Get Them Sent To The UK

The United States is widely thought to be the beating heart of golf around the world and as a result there are plenty of golf clubs released there that have not managed to cross over the pond to the UK. However this doesn’t have to be the case because in this piece we have found some quality products that are only available in the US, and yet can get sent to the UK.

Callaway Epic Flash Star Range

We have all seen the Callaway Epic Flash range but the Epic Flash Star is essentially the same line, but with lighter components and a black and gold colour way that looks fantastic. The fairway and hybrid models also could be worth your attention.

TaylorMade M-Gloire Range

The Gloire range was originally released back in 2012 designed to try and crack the Japanese and Asian market of golfers. The driver in particular is packed with technology such as Twist Face and the Hammerhead track. According to TaylorMade’s website the driver will be best suited for players who tend to have a fade bias and a slower swing speed. A fairway and hybrid option is also available.

Wilson Staff Cortex Driver

Cortex is the product of Wilson’s Driver Vs. Driver 2 TV Show, on which aspiring engineers and designers pitched their ideas to a panel of judges.

Callaway Super Hybrid

In this club Callaway sought to create a hybrid that produced distance comparable to that of a fairway wood.

Honma TW-X Utility Iron

This club briefly found its way into the bags of Paul Casey and Patrick Reed.

Bentley Golf BC2 Irons

Renowned car manufacturer Bentley and its North America distribution centre created some incredibly aesthetically pleasing BC2 irons that are said to help higher handicap golfers thanks to its cavity back design.

Wilson Staff Model Blades

Gary Woodland used these Wilson blades to win the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach in commanding fashion.

SeeMore Original FGP Black Putter

SeeMore is a brand you seldom see on this side of the pond

TaylorMade Spider Interactive L Neck Putter

Spider Interactive powered by BLAST automatically captures valuable stroke data and syncs it directly to your mobile app, so you can analyse your putting performance.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sapphire GPS Watch

A great looking watch, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sapphire delivers in just about every way both on and off the course.

