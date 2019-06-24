We take a look inside the Italian professionals golf bag in this piece.
Andrea Pavan What’s In The Bag?
Italian Andrea Pavan is a two-time winner on the European Tour with both of them coming in a nine month period between August 2018 and June 2019.
His first came at the D+D Real Czech Masters and he followed that up with a playoff victory over Matthew Fitzpatrick to win the 2019 BMW International Open.
He did so with a birdie on the second extra hole whilst the Englishman failed to get up and down from the sand.
In this piece we are going to take a look at the clubs Pavan uses whilst out on Tour.
Pavan uses a full set of Callaway equipment at the moment. His driver is the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero with its computer engineered Flash-Face technology. To learn more about the super-computer design of the club click here.
He then uses an older model of fairway, a GBB Epic Sub Zero with 13.5 degrees of loft.
Shifting to the irons he carries a Callaway Apex 19 Pro 2-iron and the rest of the irons, from three to pitching wedge, are X Forged models.
He then uses two Callaway wedges – a Mack Daddy Forged and Mack Daddy 4 with 52 and 58 degrees of loft respectively. His putter is an Odyssey White Hot Pro V-Line and his ball of choice is a Callaway Chrome Soft X.
Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9 degrees)
Fairway wood: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (13.5 degrees)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 (2-iron), Callaway X Forged (3-PW)
- BUY NOW: Callaway Apex Pro 19 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £899
- BUY NOW: Callaway X Forged irons from American Golf for £949
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52 degrees) and Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (58 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro V-Line
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
