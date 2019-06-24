We take a look inside the Italian professionals golf bag in this piece.

Andrea Pavan What’s In The Bag?

Italian Andrea Pavan is a two-time winner on the European Tour with both of them coming in a nine month period between August 2018 and June 2019.

His first came at the D+D Real Czech Masters and he followed that up with a playoff victory over Matthew Fitzpatrick to win the 2019 BMW International Open.

He did so with a birdie on the second extra hole whilst the Englishman failed to get up and down from the sand.

In this piece we are going to take a look at the clubs Pavan uses whilst out on Tour.

Pavan uses a full set of Callaway equipment at the moment. His driver is the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero with its computer engineered Flash-Face technology. To learn more about the super-computer design of the club click here.

He then uses an older model of fairway, a GBB Epic Sub Zero with 13.5 degrees of loft.

Shifting to the irons he carries a Callaway Apex 19 Pro 2-iron and the rest of the irons, from three to pitching wedge, are X Forged models.

He then uses two Callaway wedges – a Mack Daddy Forged and Mack Daddy 4 with 52 and 58 degrees of loft respectively. His putter is an Odyssey White Hot Pro V-Line and his ball of choice is a Callaway Chrome Soft X.