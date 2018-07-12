Take a look at what clubs Andrew 'Beef' Johnston puts into his bag.

Andrew Johnston What’s In The Bag?

One of the most popular players on tour, Andrew Johnston is yet to qualify for the Open Championship at Carnoustie. Regardless, take a look at what clubs he uses in this piece.

A Titleist and FootJoy ambassador, Johnston’s driver is a 917 D2 model with 9.5 degrees of loft. He averages roughly 297 yards off the tee putting him just outside the top 100 in driving distance on the European Tour.

Next up is his 917F3 fairway wood that he often uses from the tee to make sure he hits the fairway.

Johnston is one of many Tour professionals who choose to put a hybrid in the bag. His model is the 818H2 hybrid that gives more forgiveness off the tee and is easier to hit out of the rough. Johnston used to play a Titleist 718 T-MB 2 and 3 iron.

Moving onto the irons, Beef puts the 718 MB irons into play. Currently he is 24th in greens in regulation on the European Tour with a percentage of 72.5 greens hit. He is also in the top 10 for strokes gained tee to green.