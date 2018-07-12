Take a look at what clubs Andrew 'Beef' Johnston puts into his bag.
Andrew Johnston What’s In The Bag?
One of the most popular players on tour, Andrew Johnston is yet to qualify for the Open Championship at Carnoustie. Regardless, take a look at what clubs he uses in this piece.
A Titleist and FootJoy ambassador, Johnston’s driver is a 917 D2 model with 9.5 degrees of loft. He averages roughly 297 yards off the tee putting him just outside the top 100 in driving distance on the European Tour.
Next up is his 917F3 fairway wood that he often uses from the tee to make sure he hits the fairway.
Johnston is one of many Tour professionals who choose to put a hybrid in the bag. His model is the 818H2 hybrid that gives more forgiveness off the tee and is easier to hit out of the rough. Johnston used to play a Titleist 718 T-MB 2 and 3 iron.
Moving onto the irons, Beef puts the 718 MB irons into play. Currently he is 24th in greens in regulation on the European Tour with a percentage of 72.5 greens hit. He is also in the top 10 for strokes gained tee to green.
Johnston has a scrambling percentage of 61% on the European Tour and the weapons he uses to do so around the greens are Titleist Spin Milled SM7 wedges.
Finally, Johnston has been struggling with hit putting of late and is currently ranked 240th in strokes gained putting on the European Tour. Right now he uses a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Tour.
Driver: Titleist 917 D2 Driver – 9.5 degrees
Woods: Titleist 917 F3 Fairway wood – 13 degrees.
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 Hybrid – 18 degrees
Irons: Titleist 718 MB irons (3-9)
Wedges: Titleist Spin Milled SM7 wedges – 46, 50, 58 degrees
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Apparel: FootJoy
Shoes: FootJoy
