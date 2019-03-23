We take a look at the gear used by Andrew Landry.

Andrew Landry What’s In The Bag?

Andrew Landry won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open last year where he parred the final seven holes to seal a two-stroke victory. As a result he has qualified for the 2019 Masters and will look to rectify his current skid which sees him drop to 120th in the world.

What clubs is the American using to try and achieve that? We take a look below.

The 31-year-old is a Ping ambassador and uses a majority of the company’s clubs.

Interestingly, his driver is the Ping G30 which came out in 2014.

Then he carries three fairway woods each of which are different models. The first is a brand new TaylorMade M5 fairway wood with its Twist Face technology. Next up is a slightly older Ping G model with 17.75 degrees of loft and finally he puts the new Ping G410 in the bag as a seven-wood.

His irons are the Ping iBlades from 3 to PW. His 4 and 5 irons are 1° weak and 6-PW are all 0.5 weak. It should be acknowledged here that the top of his bag changes regularly dependent on the course and its conditions.

Landry carries two Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in 52° and 60°.

His putter is the Ping PLD Prime Tyne C and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1x